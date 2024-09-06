Sulpayments Switzerland Successfully Completes VQF SRO Audit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tilmar Goos, CEO SulPayments SASULPAYMENTS SA (FRIBOURG), SWITZERLAND, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At SulPayments, our journey has been defined by both challenges and accomplishments, particularly at the crucial intersection of and compliance. SulPayments successfully passed the first compulsory regulatory audit required by the Swiss VQF SRO. No major issues were claimed proving the focus of SulPayments on the regulatory framework and client due diligence.On 29th August, SulPayments under the leadership of Tilmar Wilhelm Goos the company successfully completed the first compulsory regulatory audit which is required by the VQF Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO). The audit did not identify any major issues, highlighting SulPayments' strong commitment to adhering to the regulatory framework and maintaining rigorous client due diligence standards.Commitment to ComplianceCompliance is one of the foundational pillars of SulPayments, underpinning our operations and strategic approach. We firmly believe that adherence to regulations and industry best practices is not merely an obligation but a strategic advantage that sets us apart in a competitive marketplace. In an increasingly Web3-oriented financial landscape, robust compliance not only ensures that we meet regulatory requirements but also paves the way for safe, secure, and reliable innovations.By integrating compliance into our core operations, we build trust with our clients and partners, mitigate risks, and enhance the overall integrity of our services. This commitment to compliance enables SulPayments to navigate the complexities of the evolving regulatory environment confidently, positioning us as a leader in the financial technology sector committed to fostering innovation while safeguarding our stakeholders' interests.The Importance of VQF CertificationThe Swiss VQF compliance workshop and examination represent significant milestones for any financial institution striving to uphold the highest standards of integrity and security. Achieving VQF certification confirms that SulPayments is fully aligned with Swiss and international regulatory requirements, further reinforcing our position as a reliable and trustworthy payment facilitator regulated by FINMA. VQF, or the "Verein zur Qualitätssicherung von Finanzdienstleistungen," is a Swiss Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO) that operates under the supervision of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). VQF provides compliance oversight, training, and certification services for financial intermediaries, including banks, payment service providers, and other financial institutions.Exploring New Horizons in Web3As we progress in developing financial applications for Web3, our focus on compliance allows us to explore new frontiers with confidence. Web3 promises to transform the financial sector, offering greater transparency, decentralization, and accessibility. At SulPayments, we are prepared for this transformation, ensuring that every innovation complies with regulatory standards.About SulPayments:SULPAYMENTS mission is to provide the best tailored TradFi and Web3 payment solutions to businesses to please customers' preferences. In that way we help our clients accept local currencies by focusing on LatAm so that those clients can expand into that region and amplify their sales. We do that in an efficient, timely, compliant and seamless manner with the main goal to ensure fast and hassle free cross border transactions. Imagine you want to offer your product in a LatAm country, let's say Brazil. Then you need a local company, accept local currencies in a local bank. Sulpayments a one-stop-shop gateway to LatinAmerica. Our vision is a seamless financial future by bringing the worlds of traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralised web (Web3) empowering our clients with secure, flexible and compliant solutions.

