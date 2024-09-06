Scanifly Integrates With Subcontractorhub To Streamline Residential Solar Sales, Project Management And PV Design

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scanifly , the leader in PV design and field operations software, has integrated with SubcontractorHub , an end-to-end that reduces installation costs, shortens project timelines, and produces robust solar and storage proposals. This integration incorporates Scanifly's remote and drone-based design capabilities as one of SubcontractorHub's design tool options, seamlessly complementing SubcontractorHub's sales, financing, and project management solutions. Together, this integration delivers a streamlined workflow for sales dealers, EPCs, and installers.

Scanifly specializes in powering solar's operational stages including design, site survey, engineering, commissioning, and maintenance. This new partnership offers contractors a true one-stop-shop experience, combining "front-end" and "back-end" solutions.

"Our efforts with SubcontractorHub mirror our recent collaboration with Energy Toolbase, which provides a similar experience for commercial developers. We're excited to continue offering contractors front-end optionality by expanding our partnerships with various proposal tools," commented Scanifly CEO, Jason Steinberg.

The SubcontractorHub + Scanifly integration synchronizes project data at critical stages across the solar project lifecycle. Sales representatives can now initiate Scanifly remote designs directly from their SubcontractorHub accounts, with completed designs automatically populating project records and timelines in their proposals. Following a site visit, surveyors and operations personnel can upload field data and checklists directly from Scanifly Mobile into a dedicated repository within SubcontractorHub for M2 and M3 submissions. Scanifly's drone-based 3D designs , on-demand engineering documents, and real-time shade reports take the project to completion and accelerate post-sale milestone payments.



Scanifly's centralized PV design platform delivers impressive results for contractors, cutting survey and design time by up to 90% compared to manual methods of roof climbs, tape measures, and CAD drafting. Scanifly's unmatched design accuracy translates to fewer change orders, reduced roof time, and zero revisions on install day.

To learn more about the Scanifly and SubcontractorHub partnership, join our upcoming webinar in late September for an in-depth overview and walkthrough. Ready to initiate the bridge between the two platforms? Schedule a demo to get started today!

Contact:

Brad Knudsen

(952)-221-9268

[email protected]

About Scanifly

Scanifly

is the solar industry's premier design and field operations software for residential and commercial contractors. Its leading end-to-end solution centralizes all design, site survey, engineering, installation, and maintenance processes on one platform. Contractors who use Scanifly's mobile, web, and drone-based technology suite eliminate change orders and revisions, improve operational efficiency, and reduce site survey time by 90%. To learn more, hear what contractors have to say about Scanifly.

About SubcontractorHub

SubcontractorHub

is the industry leader in sales velocity and project management solutions for the construction industry. Our cutting-edge platform equips contractors and business owners in roofing, solar, energy storage, and HVAC sectors with tools for AI-driven design, customized proposals, and efficient project management.

We streamline processes with built-in customer portals, project tracking, and comprehensive dashboards, enabling firms to scale asset-light and boost efficiency. Our white-label lead generation and ambassador program further drive referral transactions, helping clients expand their reach and accelerate growth. Learn more about this partnership in our customer story.

