'Symbol Of India's Growth, Aspirations': Maha Governor Unveils Statue Of Iconic NSE Bull

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) The National (NSE) is not just a institution; it is a symbol of India's growth and aspirations, Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan said after unveiling the iconic Bull statue at the NSE Headquarters here on Friday.

The Governor, on the occasion, also launched a commemorative coffee table titled "The Journey of Empowering 1.4 Billion Dreams",

In his speech, the Governor said, "The confidence NSE has created in investors is immense. This is not just growth. This is a revolution. NSE has been able to attract investments from across the globe. Without NSE's role, there is no Viksit Bharat."

"I would like to congratulate the NSE for the Bull and the Coffee Table Book which are reflective of the NSE's role in revolutionising India's Capital markets and its contribution to the nation's growth. The Bull, a symbol of financial strength and upward momentum, has deep roots in stock market history. What makes this sculpture unique is the inclusion of figures surrounding it, each representing diverse participants and contributors to India's progress," he said.

NSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said that the NSE Bull shows the symbiotic and virtuous relationship of 'Samaj' (society) and 'Bazaar' (market). "The bull is a symbol of Capital Markets while the common people showcase Samaj, at NSE Headquarters which is a bazaar. 30 years ago in 1994, the stock market in India, that is, bazaar, was not accessible to the Samaj. With the advent of first-of-its-kind, automated, screen-based trading at NSE, the market reached all corners of the country and today, the NSE has over 10 crore unique investors registered with the exchange," he said.

Chauhan further said that the coffee table book chronicles the story of the institution that is an "inspiration for all of us".

"Looking 30 years back, with a lot of nostalgia, I am proud to say that despite a few hiccups, NSE has more than fulfilled its vision of creating a vibrant and growth-oriented stock market ecosystem to channelise savings of Indian households into productive capital in the most cost-effective, transparent, fair, efficient and orderly ways and help in job creation. In 30 years, NSE has played a revolutionary role in the financial landscape and technological evolution of the country," he said.

The NSE in a release said that the statue of the NSE Bull represents strength, power, and resilience -- qualities that are key to India's economic growth while the coffee table book is a reflection on NSE's evolution and its contributions to India's growth story over the past 30 years.

In the last 30 years since the inception of its operations in 1994, the NSE has revolutionised India's capital markets. The book chronicles NSE's pivotal role as a catalyst and a mirror of India's growth, it said.