FHS World brings together top UAE chefs for Middle East’s first Sustainable Cook-off

(MENAFN- In2 Consulting) Dubai, 5 September 2024: Top chefs from across the UAE will come under the spotlight at the region’s first Sustainable Cook-off contest, taking place at Future Hospitality Summit – FHS World at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, 30 September to 2 October.



Celebrating the unique flavours of the UAE and culinary excellence while championing sustainability in line with government net zero directives, the competition – in partnership with The Emirates Culinary Guild (ECG), UAE Restaurants Group (UAERG), Fresh On Table and the Hospitality Asset Managers Association (HAMA) – will see locally-sourced ingredients transformed into innovative, gastronomic masterpieces to be presented to a panel of esteemed judges and served to FHS delegates.



Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of FHS World organiser, The Bench, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to add the Sustainable Cook-off to our list of first-time event features and attractions at FHS World 2024. This unique competition – a natural fit with FHS World’s overarching theme of ‘Invest in our Future’ – is the perfect platform for chefs to grow, develop and foster young talent. And, with the spotlight on ESG like never before, it’s an ideal way to highlight and promote sustainable practices in terms of culinary, hotel, and event operations.



“It is also very fitting that our Sustainable Cook-off is taking place at Madinat Jumeirah – the original home of the Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC), now FHS. Jumeirah, our host sponsor, has proactively led the way on sustainable practices over the last decade and continues to explore ways to innovate and make major events like FHS more sustainable.”



The Sustainable Cook-off is themed ‘The Sustainable 7 Emirates’, with a focus on fresh produce from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Ajman and Sharjah. The ECG and UAERG is partnering with FreshOnTable to source and secure the local ingredients, which include Manchego cheese, honey, sea bream, exotic mushrooms and edible flowers.



“At FreshOnTable, we are excited to have envisioned the concept of showcasing 7 ingredients from 7 emirates for this innovative event. The Sustainable Cook-off is not just a competition; it’s a celebration of how local ingredients and creative techniques can unite to promote a more sustainable future in gastronomy. We look forward to seeing how the UAE’s top chefs will bring this idea to life, setting new benchmarks for environmental impact and culinary creativity,” commented Atul Chopra, Founder & CEO, FreshOnTable.



The contest kicks off with a virtual format, where the chefs’ chosen recipe and photograph of the dish are submitted to judges for assessment. The top 15 will then be invited to cook their dish live at FHS World, with five chefs recreating their culinary masterpiece each day of the event. And, to ensure that FHS World delegates get a taste of the action, each creation will be replicated by the Madinat Jumeirah Culinary Team and served to FHS World attendees.



Spearheading the work, creativity and forward-thinking approach of UAE chefs is Andy Cuthbert, President of the Emirates Culinary Guild, advisor to the UAE Restaurants Group and General Manager, Madinat Jumeirah Conferences and Events.



Commenting on the Sustainable Cook-off, he said: “The UAE is firmly established as a leading hub for culinary innovation and education, and a world-class destination for gastronomes. With that, comes a responsibility to help protect the environment in line with UAE government net zero objectives. As sustainability becomes more and more important, the hospitality fraternity must continually think about how their actions today affect our planet of tomorrow. The Sustainable Cook-off is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the talent, imagination and green-thinking approach among some of the country’s most renowned chefs.”



“I am confident that the Sustainable Cook-Off will inspire not only the participants but also the entire culinary community to embrace sustainability and innovation. It is through events like this that we can collectively elevate the standards of our industry and continue to celebrate the unique and diverse flavors that the Emirates have to offer,” added Abdulla AlMulla, Chairman, UAE Restaurants Group.



ESG and sustainability feature heavily on the FHS World agenda, with a host of presentations and panel debates under a key conference track: People, Planet, Profit. For more information and to register for FHS World, visit the website. For more information on the Sustainable Cook Off, click here.





MENAFN06092024005064011300ID1108645030