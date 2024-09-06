Vieworks Unveils Digital Pathology Scanner LUCEON At ECP 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ANYANG-SI, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks, a leading name in bioimaging solutions, is to set a new standard in the digital pathology field with the launch of its high-speed slide scanner LUCEON 510. Vieworks will be making its debut as a digital pathology solution provider at the upcoming European of Pathology (ECP) 2024, one of the most prestigious events in the digital pathology community, in Florence, Italy (Booth 39, September 7th – 10th).



Digital pathology slide scanner LUCEON 510

Employing the intricately designed 3-camera structure, LUCEON delivers four different imaging modes each optimized for varying applications, including histopathology slides, liquid-based cytology slides, and cytology slides. Three Vieworks cameras-developed and manufactured entirely by Vieworks-obtain three differently focused images at once with scan time and data size comparable to that of a single camera.

Among the four imaging modes, the tri-focal layer merge mode captures and fuses three individual images real-time, resulting in a single fusion image containing the best focused pixels from each image. A variation of the conventional Z-stack, the tri-focal layer merge Z-stack mode utilizes LUCEON's 3-camera structure to acquire images with a scan time 3 times faster and image size one-third of Z-stack.

LUCEON 510 loads up to 510 slides when fully loaded with 17 racks, 30 slides per rack. Vieworks' patent pending compatibility adapter allows the use of both 30 slide racks and 20 slide racks. With a scan speed of 30 seconds per slide, LUCEON scans up to 83 slides per hour (15 mm x 15 mm, 40x).

Four Imaging Modes

Best focused layer mode

Automatically selects image with best image quality

Histopathology slides

Tri-focal layer merge mode

Three individual images are captured and fused real-time

Resulting fusion image contains best focused pixels from each individual image

Liquid-based cytology slides

Z-stack mode

High speed Z-stack

Adjusts layer spacing in increments of 0.1 μm

Cytology slides

Tri-focal layer merge Z-stack

High speed tri-focal layer merge Z-stack

Adjusts layer spacing in increments of 0.1 μm (recommended spacing: 1 μm)

Cytology slides

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

As a global leader in digital imaging in various applications from bioimaging, medical X-ray imaging to machine vision, Vieworks offers the most advanced imaging solutions to digital pathology. Vieworks creates new standards in bioimaging industry by providing research professionals with the most valued and high-quality images and offering innovative vision and insight for all. For more information, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" viework .

