Allied Benefit Systems Announces Dina Tank As Senior Vice President, Sales, Western Region

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2024 -- Allied Benefit Systems, LLC ("Allied" or the "Company"), the nation's leading healthcare solutions company, announced today the appointment of

Dina Tank, CSFS, as Senior Vice President, Sales, for the United States Western Region. Dina brings over 30 years of experience in the insurance and will be instrumental in expanding Allied's presence in the Western market.

Dina joins Allied from a national TPA, where she served as Vice President, West Coast Sales Division. With a robust background in delivering self-funding solutions to hospital systems, school districts, sovereign nations, public entities, and large complex employer groups, Dina is well-positioned to drive growth in the Western Region. In her new role, she will lead a dedicated sales team in the West, focusing on securing new business and fostering strong relationships with clients and broker partners.

"Dina's proven record of success will be vital as we continue to execute our proven strategies in the Western market."

"We are thrilled to welcome Dina to the Allied team," said Andrew (Drew) Rozmiarek, Chief Revenue Officer of Allied. "Dina's proven record of success and great reputation on a national level, along with her strong ties to our valued broker partners, will be vital as we continue to execute our proven strategies in the Western market. Dina's expertise and leadership will be key to driving our strategic initiatives and expanding our reach in this important region."

Dina expressed her enthusiasm for joining Allied, stating, "I am excited to join a company with a strong commitment to fostering a healthy workplace culture and a collaborative team environment. I look forward to leading the sales team in the Western Region, leveraging my experience to secure new business and contribute to Allied's ongoing success and growth."

With a strong expertise in self-funding and a deep understanding of the unique needs of diverse organizations, Dina's leadership will further enhance Allied's ability to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service to its clients.

About Allied Benefit Systems, LLC

Allied is a national healthcare solutions company providing professional administrative, medical management, and compliance services to over 14,000 self-insured employers. Founded in 1980, Allied has grown to be one of the largest, independent third-party administrators in the United States.

