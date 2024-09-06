Kuwaiti Authorities Foil Smuggling Of 1.5 Kg Of Pure Heroin

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- The Interior succeeded in foiling the smuggling of 1.5 kilos of pure heroin, said a statement on Friday.

The Interior Ministry's criminal investigation arrested an individual, who has connections with international drug-smuggling networks in Asia, in coordination with Kuwait service, revealed the Interior Ministry's public relations department.

While interrogating the suspect, he confessed to the crime and revealed that the illicit material was to be delivered to certain "associates" abroad for sale, it added.

It affirmed that the suspect and confiscated material were handed to the narcotics prosecution department to implement further legal action against the defendant. (end)

