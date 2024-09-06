Israeli Occupation Kills 15 Palestinians In Gaza
GAZA, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Palestinian medical teams on Friday recovered the bodies of 15 Palestinian martyrs who were killed in a renewed airstrike by the Israeli Occupation on separate areas in the Gaza Strip, according to health authorities.
Three martyrs, including a baby, were retrieved, while several others are still trapped under the rubble of a house that came under Israeli occupation airstrikes on western Gaza, they said in a press release.
Medical teams also recovered the corpses of another six martyrs killed in a new air raid on eastern Gaza City, they added.
In the central Gaza Strip, three martyrs were picked up after Israeli occupation warplanes targeted Al-Nusairat refugee camp, while a dead girl and two martyrs were taken to Al-Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, according to the release. (pick up previous)
