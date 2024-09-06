Azerbaijan Represented At Youth Forum Held In Astrakhan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The Russian Youth Event has brought together 350 schoolchildren, students, and young professionals from regions of Russia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus, as well as 50 participants from the young leaders' rotation program in the Caspian region, Azernews reports.

One of the main goals of the event was to create a talent pool that would assist in presenting job vacancies in the regions to qualified young professionals. For the first time, there was an international exchange of young leaders from Caspian countries. During the forum, concepts were developed to promote the Caspian region and enhance its tourism attractiveness. Specialized speakers conducted lectures and master classes for participants, arranged meetings with HR professionals, and organised interviews with company leaders.

One of the educational activities of the "BereqA" forum was a meeting with the participants of the governor's "Everything is Solved by Personnel" project and members of the regional youth government.

The business activities of the forum were concluded with an extensive excursion and cultural program, allowing participants to explore the rich history, culture, and natural heritage of Astrakhan Oblast, as well as to familiarize themselves with industrial enterprises and discover new opportunities for future development. Seven participants in the "Rosmolodyozh. Grants" competition held during the event were awarded, receiving financial support to implement their initiatives.

The organisers of the "BereqA" forum included the Youth Affairs Agency of Astrakhan Oblast - "Rosmolodyozh," and the regional government under the patronage of the Office of the Presidential Envoy to the Southern Federal District of the Russian Federation.