Azerbaijan Represented At Youth Forum Held In Astrakhan
Fatima Latifova
The Russian Youth Event platform has brought together 350
schoolchildren, students, and young professionals from regions of
Russia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus, as well as 50
participants from the young leaders' rotation program in the
Caspian region, Azernews reports.
One of the main goals of the event was to create a talent pool
that would assist in presenting job vacancies in the regions to
qualified young professionals. For the first time, there was an
international exchange of young leaders from Caspian countries.
During the forum, concepts were developed to promote the Caspian
region and enhance its tourism attractiveness. Specialized speakers
conducted lectures and master classes for participants, arranged
meetings with HR professionals, and organised interviews with
company leaders.
One of the educational activities of the "BereqA" forum was a
meeting with the participants of the governor's "Everything is
Solved by Personnel" project and members of the regional youth
government.
The business activities of the forum were concluded with an
extensive excursion and cultural program, allowing participants to
explore the rich history, culture, and natural heritage of
Astrakhan Oblast, as well as to familiarize themselves with
industrial enterprises and discover new opportunities for future
development. Seven participants in the "Rosmolodyozh. Grants"
competition held during the event were awarded, receiving financial
support to implement their initiatives.
The organisers of the "BereqA" forum included the Youth Affairs
Agency of Astrakhan Oblast - "Rosmolodyozh," and the regional
government under the patronage of the Office of the Presidential
Envoy to the Southern Federal District of the Russian
Federation.
