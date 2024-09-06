Notice Of Optional Redemption Of Notes Due 7 October 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dated 6 September 2024

Notice to the noteholders of €210,000,000 1.047 per cent. Senior Preferred Notes due 7 October 2025 (ISIN: LT0000405771) (the "Notes").

THIS NOTICE CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE ABUSE REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR")

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF NOTEHOLDERS. IF NOTEHOLDERS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION THEY SHOULD TAKE, THEY SHOULD CONSULT THEIR OWN INDEPENDENT PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS IMMEDIATELY.

THIS NOTICE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER, INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF AKCINĖ BENDROVĖ ŠIAULIŲ BANKAS.

Akcinė bendrovė Šiaulių bankas (Tilžės gatvė 149, Šiauliai, LT-76348, Lithuania, LEI 549300TK038P6EV4YU51) (the“ Issuer ”) hereby gives notice to the noteholders (the“ Noteholders ”) of the Notes, that pursuant to Condition 6(c) (Redemption at the option of the Issuer) of the Notes and paragraph 15 (Call Option) of each of the Final Terms relating to the Notes, the Issuer will exercise its option to fully redeem the outstanding Notes on 7 October 2024 (the " Redemption Date ") at 100 per cent. of the principal amount of the Notes outstanding together with accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes up to but excluding the Redemption Date, having satisfied the applicable conditions to redemption.

Reference is made to the terms and conditions of the Notes (the " Conditions ") set out in the Base Prospectus dated 27 September 2021 (which was updated 14 November 2023) as completed by the Final Terms dated 29 September 2021, 29 November 2022 and 16 November 2023(the " Final Terms "). Terms used but not defined in this notice (the " Notice ") bear the same meaning as set out in, or incorporated by reference into, the Conditions.

The Issuer will request the cancellation of the listing of the Notes on the Bond List of Nasdaq Vilnius AB (" Nasdaq Vilnius ") and the admission to trading on the Regulated Market of Nasdaq Vilnius, in each case with effect from (and including) the Redemption Date.

This Notice is issued and directed only to the Noteholders and no other person shall, or is entitled to rely or act on, or be able to rely or act on, its contents and should not be relied upon by any Noteholder for any other purpose.

For the purposes of MAR the person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement is Tomas Varenbergas (Head of Investment Management Division) and should any Noteholder have any queries in relation to this Notice please contact:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

