America's Premiere Haunted Attractions Announce Scary Season Openings

America Haunts presents the premier haunted attractions, committed to excellence and originality in fear-based fun.

America Haunts Lineup of Premier Haunted Attractions 2024 Season Open Dates

September 6, 2024

Niles Scream Park

– Niles/Benton Harbor, MI

September 13, 2024

Beast Haunted Attraction - Kansas City, MO

Bennett's Curse Haunted House - Baltimore, MD

Edge of Hell Haunted Attraction – Kansas City, MO

Cutting Edge Haunted House - Fort Worth, TX

Erebus Haunted Attraction – Detroit/Pontiac, MI

Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Attractions – New York/Ulster Park, NY

Kersey Valley Spookywoods – Greensboro/High Point, NC

Nightmare on 13th - Salt Lake City, UT

Spooky World

– Boston/Litchfield, NH

Talon Falls Screampark

– Paducah/Melber, KY

The Dent Schoolhouse - Cincinnati, OH

The Factory of Terror

- Canton, OH

September 20, 2024



Dead End Hayride - Minneapolis, MN

NETHERWORLD Haunted House – Atlanta, GA

The Bates Motel and Haunted Hayride

– Philadelphia, PA

September 21, 2024

Thrillvania Haunted House Park

- Dallas, TX

September 27, 2024

The Haunted Trail of Balboa Park - San Diego, CA

13th Gate - Baton Rouge, LA

Macabre Cinema Haunted Attraction – Kansas City, MO

These attractions take scaring seriously, prioritizing safety in their meticulously crafted experiences. Each haunt is designed to keep visitors on edge from start to finish, offering realistic and terrifying encounters that set the standard for fear. From the East Coast to the West Coast, hauntgoers will seek out the proven masters of horror.

Adventurers will get the jump on tickets to navigate the terrifying grounds and houses at Spooky World in New Hampshire, brave the gruesome pathways at the Haunted Trail of Balboa Park in San Diego, and explore the country's best haunts from north to south like Dead End Hayride outside of Minneapolis and Cutting Edge in Fort Worth to witness masters at bone-chilling scares with special effects, or Baton Rouge's 13th Gate , with its reputation for delivering over-the-top frights.

Graveyards, rooms full of twists and turns, and spooky specters are just the beginning at these top-tier haunts. The Beast in Kansas City and Niles Scream Park in Niles, Michigan, stand out as destinations where fear is an art form. Bennett's Curse in Baltimore and Talon Falls Screampark in Paducah, Kentucky, exemplify how each attraction is uniquely different, with custom-made sets, props, and costumes creating a fear-filled experience.

From the immersive hayrides of the Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Attractions outside New York City that push the boundaries of reality to the unforgettable terror inside The Bates Motel and on their hayride in the Philadelphia-area, these haunts dedicate acres to fright. Massive attractions are a hallmark of the best haunts, and America's premier venues deliver with sprawling grounds like Spookywoods near Greensboro, North Carolina, Thrillvania in Dallas, and the colossal haunted complexes found at Nightmare on 13th in Salt Lake City and the Dent School House in Cincinnati.



Drawing crowds and raving fans is a tradition at NETHERWORLD's dark and twisted lair near Atlanta. The evil experiments at

Erebus outside of Detroit and the nightmares manufactured at the Factory of Terror in Canton, Ohio, take terror to the top.

These twenty haunts across America are on every thrillseeker's

bucket list, offering the best haunted attraction experiences available. Haunt season begins soon, and tickets are on sale now, allowing visitors to select the ideal times and dates for frightfully fun nights out nationwide.

About America Haunts

America Haunts

is the national association of premier haunted attractions, committed to excellence and originality in fear-based entertainment. With a collective annual attendance surpassing one million thrill-seekers, America Haunts represents the best in the industry. Its members are recognized for their longevity, professional reputations, technical expertise, and innovative approaches to creating immersive experiences. These top-tier haunt operators are known for their ability to deliver unforgettable scares, making them world-class leaders in haunted entertainment.

