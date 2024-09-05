UK Signs First International Safe Use Treaty Of Artificial Intelligence

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood signed on Thursday the first legally-binding treaty governing the safe use of artificial intelligence.

In a statement by the British of Justice, they said that the new framework agreed by the Council of Europe commits parties to collective action to manage A.I products and protect the public from potential misuse, such as spreading misinformation, or using biased data.

Artificial Intelligence has the capacity to radically improve responsiveness and effectiveness of public services, and turbocharge economic growth, said Lord Chancellor Mahmood.

She continued by saying that this convention is a major step to ensure these new technologies can be harnessed without eroding our oldest values like human rights and rule of law.

She stated that the new arrangement has three over-arching safeguards, the first of which ensures protecting human rights, including ensuring people's data is used appropriately, their privacy is respected, and that A.I does not discriminate against them.

The second safeguard ensures protecting democracy by ensuring countries take steps to prevent public institutions and processes being undermined.

The third and final safeguard ensures protecting the rule of law, by putting the responsibility on signatory countries to regulate A.I-specific risks, protect its citizens from potential harm, and ensure it is used safely. (end)

