Investornewsbreaks Lottery Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Closes On S&MI Ltd. Acquisition, Rebrands As Sports Media Ltd.

Lottery (NASDAQ: LTRY) , a leading online lottery services provider, has finalized its previously announced Acquisition of S&MI Ltd., the innovative technology company behind the Sports brand and app. The company called the acquisition, which was all in common stock of Lottery valued at $3 per share, a“significant milestone,” noting that it substantially enhances the long-term value of the Sports brand and unlocks new growth opportunities in key markets. The announcement noted that Sports media has also expanded its global footprint through key collaborations and partnerships.
“The successful completion of this acquisition marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both Lottery and Sports,” said Lottery and Sports chair and CEO Matthew McGahan in the press release.“S&MI's advanced technology and innovative platform are a perfect fit for our growth strategy, and we are excited to leverage these assets to accelerate our global expansion. This acquisition strengthens our position in the industry and sets the stage for further growth and success as we expand our reach and offerings.”
About Lottery
Lottery, Inc. is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lotteries are played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located throughout the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to the Lottery for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether, Lottery is fundamentally changing how nonprofit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. To learn more about the company, visit .
