Investornewsbreaks Lottery Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Closes On S&MI Ltd. Acquisition, Rebrands As Sports Media Ltd.

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lottery (NASDAQ: LTRY) , a leading lottery services provider, has finalized its previously announced of S&MI Ltd., the innovative company behind the Sports brand and app. The company called the acquisition, which was all in common stock of Lottery valued at $3 per share, a“significant milestone,” noting that it substantially enhances the long-term value of the Sports brand and unlocks new growth opportunities in key markets. The announcement noted that Sports has also expanded its global footprint through key collaborations and partnerships.

“The successful completion of this acquisition marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both Lottery and Sports,” said Lottery and Sports chair and CEO Matthew McGahan in the press release.“S&MI's advanced technology and innovative platform are a perfect fit for our growth strategy, and we are excited to leverage these assets to accelerate our global expansion. This acquisition strengthens our position in the industry and sets the stage for further growth and success as we expand our reach and offerings.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Lottery



Lottery, Inc. is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lotteries are played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located throughout the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to the Lottery for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether, Lottery is fundamentally changing how nonprofit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does, Lottery's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. To learn more about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to Lottery are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN