Israeli Forces Kill 17 Palestinian Civilians In 24 Hours: Health Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, September 5 (Petra) -- Israeli forces Thursday committed two massacres against Palestinian civilians in Gaza during the past 24 hours, killing at least 17 and wounding 56.The of reported that there are a number of under the rubble and on the roads that ambulance and civil defence crews cannot reach, noting that the death toll from the Israeli war since October 7 has risen to 40,878 and 94,454 wounded.