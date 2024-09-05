Israeli Forces Kill 17 Palestinian Civilians In 24 Hours: Health Ministry
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, September 5 (Petra) -- Israeli Occupation
forces Thursday committed two massacres against Palestinian civilians in Gaza during the past 24 hours, killing at least 17 and wounding 56.
The Ministry
of health
reported that there are a number of victims
under the rubble and on the roads that ambulance and civil defence crews cannot reach, noting that the death toll from the Israeli war since October 7 has risen to 40,878 and 94,454 wounded.
MENAFN05092024000117011021ID1108641493
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.