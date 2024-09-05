Aortic Stent Grafts Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aortic Stent Grafts Global Growth Outlook Through 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The aortic stent grafts market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.06 billion in 2023 to $3.32 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise in inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries, the increase in life expectancy rate, increased use of diagnostic imaging technologies in healthcare, improvements in medical science and technologies, and implementation and the increase in the adoption of endovascular repair.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Aortic Stent Grafts Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The aortic stent grafts market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to improved healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, the shift towards bifurcated abdominal aortic stent grafts, the growing popularity of hybrid procedures, and Increasing focus on training and education programs for healthcare professionals.

Growth Driver Of The Aortic Stent Grafts Market

The rise in cardiovascular diseases propels the growth of the aortic stent graft market going forward. The increase in cardiovascular disease cases is primarily due to lifestyle factors such as poor diet, lack of exercise, smoking, and rising obesity rates. Aortic stent grafts are used in cardiovascular disease to repair and reinforce weakened or damaged sections of the aorta, particularly in cases of aneurysms.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Aortic Stent Grafts Market Growth?

Key players in the aortic stent grafts market include Cardinal Health Inc., Medtronic plc, Aptus Endosystems Inc., B. Braun Inc., Terumo Corporation, W.L. Gore & Associates Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Aortic Stent Grafts Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the aortic stent graft market are focused on developing advanced products, such as polymer-based grafts, to enhance product efficacy and patient outcomes. Polymer-based grafts refer to synthetic materials that are used as replacements or reinforcements in surgical procedures involving blood vessels or other tubular structures in the body.

How Is The Global Aortic Stent Grafts Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Abdominal Aortic Stents Graft, Thoracic Aortic Stents Graft

2) By Type: Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms, Thoracic Aortic Aneurysms

3) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers Or Outpatient Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Aortic Stent Grafts Market

North America was the largest region in the aortic stent grafts market in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the aortic stent grafts market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Aortic Stent Grafts Market Definition

Aortic stent grafts refer to medical devices used to reinforce a weakened section of the aorta, the main blood vessel in the body. They consist of a fabric tube (graft) supported by a metal mesh (stent) and are inserted via a minimally invasive procedure to treat aneurysms or other conditions affecting the aorta.

Aortic Stent Grafts Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global aortic stent grafts market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Aortic Stent Grafts Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on aortic stent grafts market size, aortic stent grafts market drivers and trends, aortic stent grafts market major players, aortic stent grafts competitors' revenues, aortic stent grafts market positioning, and aortic stent grafts market growth across geographies.

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

