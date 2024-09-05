Sesame Workshop Extends Partnership With Dicapta To Bring Plaza Sesamo In ASL To Children Across The U.S.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The partnership launches ASL versions of Plaza Sésamo on YouTube, to provide educational content for U.S. Hispanic children who are deaf or hard of hearing.

WINTER SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global impact organization Sesame and Dicapta are thrilled to announce the expansion of their partnership with the official launch of American Sign Language (ASL) versions of Plaza Sésamo content. Starting September 5, Plaza Sésamo, produced by Sesame Workshop, will debut short clips on their YouTube , featuring Elmo's World, Responding to Emergencies, Emotional Well-Being, Financial Education, and much more.This collaboration, supported and funded by the U.S. Office of Special Education Programs-OSEP, aims to allow U.S. Hispanic children who are deaf or hard-of-hearing and their families enjoy the educational and entertaining content of Plaza Sésamo while practicing and improving their ASL skills.An incredible team of Deaf actors, producers, and directors; trilingual interpreters, artists, choreographers, and a dedicated production crew has worked tirelessly to ensure that the engaging educational content featuring Elmo, Cookie Monster and all their friends resonates and is inclusive.“We're proud to collaborate with Dicapta to integrate accessibility features, like ASL, audio description and captioning, and share the joyful Plaza Sesamo content,” said Gabriela Arenas, SVP of Global Licensing, Sesame Workshop.“The videos support an inclusive and diverse community, and provide children with more opportunities to learn, play, and grow.”The ASL versions produced by Dicapta under this collaboration will enable all children who communicate using ASL-whether they are Hispanic or not-who are deaf or hard of hearing, along with their families, to fully enjoy and benefit from the rich, educational content with a Latin flavor that Plaza Sésamo offers. Plaza Sésamo has been a cornerstone of educational programming for Spanish-speaking children for decades, known for its engaging characters and valuable life lessons. By incorporating ASL, Plaza Sésamo will extend its reach and impact, fostering an environment where every child can participate and thrive."We are honored to work with Sesame Workshop in making their beloved Spanish-language Plaza Sesamo programming accessible," said Maria Victoria Diaz, CEO of Dicapta.“It has taken an extremely passionate village to make this possible, all in the name of genuine inclusion. We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to learn and grow through engaging and inclusive media."The ASL versions will be available starting September 5 on Plaza Sésamo's YouTube channel. Viewers can expect the same high-quality, fun, and educational content, now enhanced with the addition of ASL.We are truly grateful to ASL Services and the National Technical Institute for the Deaf-NTID at Rochester Institute of Technology-RIT for their incredible support in bringing these ASL versions to life.About DicaptaDicapta is dedicated to providing innovative accessibility solutions that make media accessible to people with sensory disabilities. Through our work, we strive to eliminate barriers in communication, ensuring equal access to information for all. Dicapta's services include audio description, captioning, and dubbing. We are proud to collaborate with leading organizations to promote inclusivity. Visit to learn more about our work.About Sesame WorkshopSesame Workshop is the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street and so much more. For over 50 years, we have worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts, all in service of empowering each generation to build a better world. Our beloved characters, iconic shows, outreach in communities, and more bring playful early learning to families in more than 150 countries and advance our mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. Learn more at and follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram, X, Facebook, and TikTok.About Plaza SésamoPlaza Sésamo is the Latin American version of the world-renowned Sesame Street, aimed at providing educational content to young children. Since its inception, Plaza Sésamo has been a trusted source of learning and entertainment for Spanish-speaking families, known for its beloved characters and valuable life lessons.

