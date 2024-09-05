3.0-Liter Hurricane High Output Straight-Six Turbo Engine In 2025 Ram 1500 Named To Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUBURN HILLS,

Mich., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --



The power-rich and versatile 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output (H/O) Straight-Six Turbo (SST) engine, as tested in a 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten, has earned a 2024 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems award.

Continue Reading



It is the second time that the Hurricane Straight-Six Turbo (SST) has been honored and the eighth consecutive year a Stellantis product has won

The all-new 2025 Ram 1500, available with the 3.0-liter Hurricane H/O SST engine, wins this accolade in its first year of availability

The 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output Straight-Six Turbo engine offers enhanced fuel economy and reduced emissions while delivering greater horsepower and torque than other naturally aspirated V-8 and boosted six-cylinder engines in the light-duty segment

As a clean-sheet design, the Hurricane High Output Straight-Six Turbo employs a suite of innovative technologies to deliver the power and efficiency customers desire Powertrain flexibility, including options for internal combustion, hybrid and BEV, is designed to meet customers' needs and is a key component of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan

The power-rich and versatile 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output (H/O) Straight-Six Turbo (SST) engine, as tested in a 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten, has earned a 2024 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems award.

This recognition marks the eighth consecutive year that a Stellantis propulsion system has earned a spot on this prestigious list. It also represents the second time a 3.0-liter Hurricane twin turbo engine has been honored by Wards editors.

"We engineered our Hurricane twin turbo engines to be powerful, efficient, robust and versatile, delivering performance that enhances the driving experience both on- and off-road, and while towing," said Micky Bly, Head of Global Propulsion Systems of Stellantis. "The 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output engine, standard in the 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten, exemplifies our ability to satisfy a range of truck customer needs, offering power, performance, capability and class-leading NHV in one package."

In the 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten, the 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output Straight-Six Turbo delivers 540 horsepower and 521 lb.-ft. of torque. It is paired with a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, which optimizes smooth shift changes for fuel economy, performance and drivability.

"The Hurricane High-Output Straight-Six Turbo packs a powerful punch from launch to well past legal speed, while also delivering promised fuel economy that represents an improvement over the HEMI® V-8 it replaces," says Bob Gritzinger, Wards editor-in-chief. "I like the assured rumble from the High-Output I-6. This engine should sway even the most rabid V-8 buyer into the 6-cylinder family."

Hurricane Family Delivers Big-engine Power with Improved Efficiency

The 2025 Ram 1500 offers two engine options from Stellantis Hurricane Twin Turbo family: the 3.0-liter Hurricane I-6 Standard Output and High Output engines. These engines are the most powerful six cylinders in the light-duty segment, delivering enhanced fuel economy, reduced and more horsepower and torque than other naturally aspirated V-8 and boosted six-cylinder engines.



The foundation of the Hurricane Twin Turbo I-6 engine is a deep-skirt cast-aluminum block with a structural aluminum alloy oil pan. As the strongest Ram engine ever, it uses cross-bolted steel main bearing caps to secure the strong rotating assembly, which includes a forged steel crankshaft and forged steel connecting rods. During manufacturing, the block is deck-plate honed to optimize the cylinder bore shape, contributing to improved fuel efficiency.

Stellantis propulsion system engineers incorporated innovative technologies to deliver reduced emissions and achieve big-engine power, including:



Two low-inertia, high-flow turbochargers, optimized for each engine, which feed three cylinders each for rapid throttle response

Plasma transfer wire arc (spray bore) coating in the cylinder bores for an ultra-thin, low-friction wear surface

High-pressure (5,075 psi/350 bar) direct fuel injection Engine-mounted water-to-air charge cooler with a dedicated cooling circuit

The 3.0-liter Hurricane engines are produced at Stellantis' Saltillo Engine Plant in Mexico.

Powertrain flexibility, which includes internal combustion, hybrid and BEV options in global markets to meet customer needs, is an essential part of Stellantis' Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions. Stellantis is on track to become a carbon net zero corporation by 2038, all scopes included, with single-digit percentage compensation of remaining emissions.

Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM/ Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It's best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net zero mobility tech company by 2038, while creating added value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Stellantis