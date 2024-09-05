Ensembleiq Celebrates Content And Design Excellence, Named A Finalist For 14 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ , North America's leading source of insightful information and actionable connections in retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality, today announces it has been recognized as a finalist for 14 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie awards for content and design. The Eddie & Ozzie Awards are the most prestigious recognition program in the industry, honoring excellence in editorial content and design across all formats.



Eddie finalists:



Full Issue, B2B, Retail: December 2023/January 2024 issue , Canadian Grocer

Magazine Section, B2B: PEOPLE who you need to know , Canadian Grocer

Series of Articles, B2B, Food & Beverage: Generation Next Thinking , Canadian Grocer

Single Article, B2B, Retail: The Pathway to Profitability , Convenience Store News

Magazine Section, B2B: An Eye on D&I , Convenience Store News

Editorial Use of Data, B2B: C-store IQ National Shopper Study , Convenience Store News Canada + OCTANE

Full Issue, B2B, Retail: September/October 2023: Innovation Issue , Convenience Store News Canada + OCTANE

Advertorial, Sponsored Content: The Magic of Milk for MilkPEP, Progressive Grocer , EnsembleIQ BrandLab

Full Issue, B2B, Medical / Healthcare / Nursing: The Beginnings and Endings Issue, The Medical Post Single Article, B2B, Healthcare/Medical/Nursing: Frustration of fragmented care, The Medical Post

Ozzie finalists:



Data Visualization, B2B: March/April 2024 Issue: C-store IQ National Shopper Study , Convenience Store News Canada + OCTANE

Data Visualization, B2B: Seafood Surges for Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, Progressive Grocer , EnsembleIQ BrandLab

Visual Storytelling: Striding Toward Sustainability for Fibrebox, Progressive Grocer , EnsembleIQ BrandLab Cover Design, B2B, 25K-100K Circulation: The Jobs Issue, The Medical Post

Some of the award-winning entries were developed in partnership with EnsembleIQ CPG clients.

"Being named as finalists for the Eddie & Ozzie Awards program is a testament to our dedication and creativity in delivering exceptional content and design to the audiences and customers we serve. Our deep industry expertise in retail, consumer goods, and healthcare allows us to create exceptional content that empowers our communities to drive business forward. We are extremely proud of our team for their outstanding work,” said Joe Territo, Chief Strategy Officer, EnsembleIQ.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on October 22.

