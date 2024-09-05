Las Vegas Souvenir And Resort Gift Show Mowbi Debuts A Full Set Of National Park And State Based Souvenir Art

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Examples of Mowbi's Name Drop Art Prints

Florida Destination Art Prints

Mowbi Wholesale Logo

Mowbi Unveils Stunning National Park and State-Inspired Souvenir Art Collection at Las Vegas Souvenir and Resort Gift Show

- Susan DahlquistSABATTUS, ME, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mowbi Unveils Stunning National Park and State-Inspired Souvenir Wall Art Print Collection at Las Vegas Souvenir and Resort Gift ShowMowbi is set to make waves at the upcoming Las Vegas Souvenir and Resort Gift Show with the launch of its highly anticipated National Park and State-based souvenir art collection .The new line features a comprehensive array of artistically crafted art prints inspired by the natural beauty and unique characteristics of America's National Parks and individual states. From breathtaking landscapes to iconic landmarks, Mowbi's collection captures the essence of each location."We're thrilled to introduce our new National Park and State-based souvenir art collection at the Las Vegas Souvenir and Resort Gift Show," said Susan Dahlquist. "Souvenir art serves as tourists' mementos that celebrate the diverse beauty of our country."Highlights of the collection include:.Vibrant, stylized posters of National Parks.State-specific artwork featuring local flora, fauna, and landmarks.Wildlife themes, including land and ocean life.Folk art showcasing popular tourist destinations.1,000's of designsMowbi's booth at the Las Vegas Souvenir and Resort Gift Show will allow attendees to view the entire collection and place orders for their retail locations.The Las Vegas Souvenir and Resort Gift Show will be held from September 17 to 20, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Mowbi invites all attendees to visit booth #3022 to experience this exciting new collection firsthand.About Mowbi:Mowbi creates memorable keepsakes that capture the spirit of destinations across the United States. Visit MowbiWholesale to explore the captivating world of wholesale art prints and discover how Mowbi can increase retailer's sales.

Susan Dahlquist

Mowbi Life, LLC

2078415174 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.