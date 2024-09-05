ARC Medical Inc. Continues Participation In Premier Life Science Summits And Conferences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ARC Medical Inc.

Select Venues Provide Opportunities for ARC to Highlight its Innovative Pipeline of Medical Devices for the Prevention of Surgical Adhesions

- Dr. Chris Springate, CEO of ARC MedicalVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ARC Medical Inc. (ARC) is pleased to announce its participation in several key, upcoming life sciences conferences. These events will provide high visibility opportunities for ARC to present the Company's clinical development and commercialization strategies for its novel pipeline of clinical stage, fluid medical devices for the prevention of surgical adhesions. Additionally, management will be holding one-on-one meetings with prospective partners and funders at most venues.Upcoming 2024 Conferences:LSX World Congress, Boston, September 11-12: ARC Medical's CEO, Dr. Chris Springate, will be a featured, invited speaker on the panel "Medtech Payoff: The Foundations of Successful Payer Relationships," sharing insights on market access and value creation for innovative medical technologies – which takes place on September 12 at 9:50 am.LSI EU '24, Penha Longa, Portugal, September 16-20: ARC Medical will present on September 17 at 8:25 am at this premier European life sciences conference, showcasing its latest innovations and corporate milestones to an international audience.The Redefining Early Stage Investing (RESI) Conference, Virtual, September 26-27: ARC Medical will participate in this virtual conference, connecting with investors and strategic partners in the life sciences industry.CanSAGE Gynecological Care Conference, Victoria, BC, September 26-28: ARC Medical's team will be attending this conference, focused on advancing gynecological care through research, education, and advocacy.Octane's Medical Innovation Forum, Irvine, CA, October 8-9: ARC Medical's CEO, ARC Medical will participate in this forum, highlighting the company's innovative medical devices and commercialization plans.The MedTech Conference, Toronto, October 15-17: ARC Medical will be participating in this major medtech event, offering opportunities to network with industry leaders and potential partners and investors.Mayo Clinic Beahrs Surgical Innovation Summit, Rochester, MN, November 7th: ARC Medical's CEO, Dr. Chris Springate, is invited to present ARC's innovations to key decision-makers and prospective strategic partners in the surgical field.According to ARC CEO Dr. Chris Springate, "ARC Medical remains committed to advancing its fluid medical devices through rigorous clinical trials and strategic partnerships. These upcoming conferences will play a vital role in sharing the company's vision and achievements with the global healthcare community."About ARC Medical:ARC Medical Inc. is a privately held medical device company dedicated to improving surgical patient recovery by preventing surgical adhesions – a large, unmet medical need. The company's lead medical devices are based on patented, high molecular weight, polymer-based fluids in clinical development for the prevention or reduction of surgical adhesions, including IPCOATTM for gynecological and abdominal surgeries and JOCOATTM for orthopedic surgeries, (knee, shoulder, elbow and hip joints). ARC is committed to improving surgical patients' recoveries and reducing the burden of surgical adhesion complications.Contact:If you are attending one of these conferences and would like to meet with ARC, or would like more information, please contact Dr. Chris Springate at: email: ...; phone: +1-604-222-9577.

