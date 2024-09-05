How Lady Gaga’S Mom Found Perfect Person For Her

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 5 (IANS) Actress-singer Lady Gaga, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie 'Joker: Folie a Deux', has shared that it was her mother Cynthia Germanotta, who found her the perfect partner in Michael Polansky.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky dated for five years before they got engaged in April after a day of rock climbing, reports 'Vogue' magazine.

The two met in 2019 through her mother, who runs a non-profit organisation focused primarily on supporting young people's mental that Gaga and her mother set up in 2012.

As per 'Vogue', Cynthia met Polansky through philanthropic overlap; Polansky who is a longtime associate of Sean Parker, the co-founder of Napster and founding president of Facebook.

Lady Gaga told 'Vogue',“My mom met him and she said to me, 'I think I just met your husband', and I said, 'I'm not ready to meet my husband!' I could never have imagined that my mom found the most perfect person for me?”

It was Sean Parker's 40th birthday party at his house in Los Angeles where Stevie Nicks performed, and where the couple met.

The actress-singer said:“I got invited and I said, 'I wonder if Michael is going to be there', and my mom said yes, and so I went to the party and I kept asking for him and he finally came over to me and we talked for three hours. We had the most amazing conversation.”

Polansky said that he didn't make it three steps into the party before someone told him that Lady Gaga was looking for him.

“I didn't know much about her and honestly wasn't sure what to expect,” he said.“I was struck immediately by her warmth and openness - she was so genuinely curious about what my life was like growing up in Minnesota.”

They talked on the phone for weeks, and then we went on their first date and just fell in love. And then Covid-19 hit. Polansky had been living in San Francisco, but during the pandemic, they shacked up together at her Malibu house for well over a year.