Matt Zavala Joins MSL US As Chief Creative Officer

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - MSL US has hired longtime Edelman creative Matt Zavala as the firm's chief creative officer.



Leading MSL's creative center of excellence, Zavala will oversee the agency's creative strategy, idea generation and visual design team. He replaces Roya Partovi, who left the firm in June after two years in the role.



New York-based Zavala will report to MSL US CEO Diana Littman.



Zavala joins after nearly a decade at Edelman and its creative and digital agency, Mustache.



Most recently at Mustache, Zavala served as creative director, leading creative for the likes of Google's Maps and Search social platforms, M.A.C. Cosmetics and Eli Lilly among others. At Edelman, Zavala was the group creative director for the Unilever client portfolio.



“The minute I met Matt I knew he was an extraordinary talent and would bring a new dimension to our creative work. Matt's portfolio is impressive and expansive, and the sophisticated way in which he marries story with strategy, purpose with business and art with tech is what makes his craft and leadership so unique," said Littman.“I am truly proud to be part of Matt's rise in the industry and deeply honored that he has chosen to be part of ours.”





