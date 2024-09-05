POET To Demonstrate Leading-Edge Optical Engines For AI Market At CIOE 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO and SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies (“POET” or the“Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; NASDAQ: POET), the designer and developer of the POET Optical InterposerTM, Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) and light sources for the data center, tele-communication and AI markets, today announced that it will be showcasing live demonstrations of its leading-edge optical products at the 2024 China International Optoelectronic (CIOE) from September 11-13.

POET is scheduled to feature products designed for the rapidly accelerating AI systems and hyperscale data center markets. They include:

800G 2xFR4 OSFP module reference design with POET's newly released 400G transmit engine and fully qualified 800G receive engine; and 200G/lane transmit and receive optical engines for use in 800G and 1.6T optical modules. Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, POET's Chairman and CEO, and Dr. Mo Jinyu, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia, will lead a team of engineers and executives representing the Company at the exhibition. POET has already scheduled several customer and supplier meetings as the industry shows its eagerness for innovations such as the products built from the POET Optical InterposerTM platform technology. “CIOE is an essential conference for POET. In previous years, our attendance has led to some of our most important customer relationships, and we expect this year's event will open more doors for the Company. Customers appreciate the versatility of the Optical Interposer platform, the ease of engineering POET's optical engines into modules and the resulting cost and performance advantages. There is also a growing recognition that POET's approach to chip-scale integration may be indispensable to meeting the speed and bandwidth requirements of Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications in the AI server and hyperscale data center markets,” said Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, POET Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. CIOE is the largest optoelectronics conference in the world and is expected to host 120,000 attendees from more than 30 countries. The 25th edition of the show will be held at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center. POET will be stationed at Booth 11B59 , a space it will share with Super Photonics (SPX), its joint venture based in Xiamen, China. SPX will showcase production-ready optical engines that are expected to be in the marketplace before the end of the year. For a video interview with Raju Kankipati, POET Senior VP of Product Management and General Manager for North America, discussing more about CIOE 2024, visit the Company's YouTube channel: . About POET Technologies Inc.

POET is a design and development company offering high-speed optical engines, light source products and custom optical modules to the artificial intelligence systems market and to hyperscale data centers. POET's photonic integration solutions are based on the POET Optical InterposerTM, a novel, patented platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single chip using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. POET's Optical Interposer-based products are lower cost, consume less power than comparable products, are smaller in size and are readily scalable to high production volumes. In addition to providing high-speed (800G, 1.6T and above) optical engines and optical modules for AI clusters and hyperscale data centers, POET has designed and produced novel light source products for chip-to-chip data communication within and between AI servers, the next frontier for solving bandwidth and latency problems in AI systems. POET's Optical Interposer platform also solves device integration challenges across a broad range of communication, computing and sensing applications. POET is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with operations in Allentown, PA, Shenzhen, China, and Singapore. More information about POET is available on our website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

