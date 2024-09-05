Belarusian military forces shoot down several drones violating airspace

(MENAFN) Belarus announced on Thursday that its military forces had shot down several drones that allegedly violated the country’s airspace during the night. Sergey Frolov, the first deputy commander of the Belarusian Air Force, confirmed the airspace breach, stating that it was likely caused by unmanned aerial vehicles. The incident, which took place on September 5, prompted a swift response from Belarusian air defenses, which successfully neutralized the drones. An investigation into the event is currently underway to determine further details.



Frolov did not provide specific information regarding the location where the drones entered Belarus or the exact number of drones involved in the violation. The absence of these details has left some uncertainty about the scale and nature of the incursion. However, the response underscores the vigilance of Belarus's air defenses in light of ongoing regional tensions, particularly due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.



In a related development, Ukraine’s Air Force claimed that one of the drones launched by Russia during an overnight attack on Ukraine had crossed into Belarusian airspace. This claim adds a layer of complexity to the incident, as it suggests that the drones may have been part of a broader military operation connected to the conflict. The situation remains tense as both Belarus and Ukraine assess the implications of this airspace violation.



The incident highlights the fragile security situation in the region, where airspace breaches and cross-border military activities have become a sensitive issue. As the investigation continues, more details are expected to emerge regarding the origin of the drones and the potential impact on Belarus-Ukraine relations, particularly as the war in Ukraine persists.

MENAFN05092024000045015839ID1108640322