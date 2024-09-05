Gourmia To Make Its Debut At IFA 2024 With Innovative Kitchen Electrics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Gourmia's State-of-the-Art Appliances are Transforming Home Kitchens, Providing Chefs with Tools that Set New Standards in Performance and Ease

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia®, a leader in innovative countertop kitchen appliances, is making its European debut at this year's IFA Show in Berlin, showcasing its innovative and industry-leading kitchen appliances. Located at Stand H6.1-103, Gourmia will introduce three groundbreaking products making their European debut, each designed to revolutionize home cooking.

"Our goal at Gourmia has always been to enhance the joy of cooking by providing appliances that combine cutting-edge technology with user-friendly design," said Heshy Biegeleisen, Founder of Gourmia. "We are excited to showcase our latest innovations at IFA 2024, and we believe these products will set a new standard for home cooking appliances."

Gourmia's Panorama Digital Air Fryer: A Revolution in Air Frying with Panoramic Viewing and Stylish Design

This new Panorama Digital Air Fryer 7-quart air fryer is set to transform the culinary experience with its unique top-to-bottom panoramic viewing window, allowing users to watch their food cook from all angles. An internal hologram display provides easy access to time, temperature, and real-time cooking instructions. Stylish color options make it a chic addition to any kitchen. The bladeless fan technology ensures even cooking, delivering crispy exteriors and tender interiors, while reduced-fat cooking promotes healthier meals. With 12 one-touch preset functions, users can effortlessly air fry, bake, roast, and more through an intuitive LED touch interface. The Panorama Air Fryer launches in Q4 2024.

Gourmia Introduces SoftSnapTM: The First Home Soft-Serve Ice Cream Maker with Built-In Freezing Technology

SoftSnap is the world's first home-use soft-serve ice cream maker with a built-in cooling system, eliminating the need for pre-freezing. Just add ingredients, press a button, and enjoy perfectly textured soft-serve ice cream. The versatile SoftSnap also makes sorbet, yogurt, vegan ice cream, and more. It features a built-in topping dispenser, a digital timer with a countdown display, and a Keep Cool function to maintain the ideal serving temperature. The Gourmia SoftSnap Automatic Soft-Serve Ice Cream Maker (GSI1010) will be available in 2025, bringing unmatched convenience and enjoyment to homemade dessert enthusiasts.

Gourmia Versia: The All-In-One Air Fryer, Grill, Panini Maker, and Multicooker

The Versia is an all-in-one Air Fryer, Grill, Panini Maker, and Multicooker designed to simplify meal prep and save counter space. It offers 14 one-touch cooking functions through an intuitive touch interface. The 7-quart air fryer uses FryForce 360° TechnologyTM for crispy, low-fat meals, while the smokeless grill and panini maker provide indoor grilling and pressed paninis. It is also a 6-quart multicooker for slow cooking, roasting, and more. The Versia (GMC7060) will be available in 2025, delivering unmatched versatility to any kitchen.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in

Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about all things cooking, as they believe it is one of the key pillars of a healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools to make their lives easier. Gourmia was named America's #1 Air Fryer brand and the fastest-growing kitchen electrics brand in 2022, according to NPD*. From air fryers to multi-purpose cookers, coffee and tea makers, juicers, and more, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit

.



*Gourmia was the #1 Brand in Unit Sales for Air Fryers in the US, Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Total Kitchen Electrics in the US., and Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Cook and Heat Products in the U.S. according to The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, for the 12 months ending December 2022.



