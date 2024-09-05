ELYSIAN's 2Nd Annual Catwalk Furbaby Fashion Show Kick-Starts New York Fashion Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elysian Impact Logo

Catwalk FurBaby Logo

Founder Karen Floyd brings Charities, Models and Designers together to Support Great Causes at New York Week

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ELYSIAN Impact – the philanthropic arm of ELYSIAN, an international luxury lifestyle brand created to inspire and reflect the interests of women – in partnership with DRC Ventures will hold its Second Annual CatWalk FurBaby event on Thursday, September 5th, 2024, at Sony Hall, at the beginning of New York Fashion Week 2024. New York Fashion Week founder Fern Mallis will emcee.CatWalk FurBaby pairs designers, models, rescue animals and charities together for a morning combining passion with a purpose.A panel of celebrity judges headed by Consuelo Vanderbilt with Carol Alt and Mariebelle New York Chocolatier Maribel Lieberman will hand out awards to not-for-profit organizations paired with each model-and-pet team. DJ Chloe Jane will perform her new single "Dance Floor Emergency" and will be the events DJ.Twenty-One models – wearing outfits designed by fashion designers such as Nicole Miller & Canine Cashmere, D'Marsh Couture (Glenroy March), Pelush (Anna Tagliabue), Yulia Fashion House (Yulia Boozer), Christina Strayer, Queen of Sparkles (Jaime Glas Odom), Levi-i-Rosa (Ulia Volosovich), Tommy Hilfiger, Any Old Iron, Halim Flowers, Caryna Nina, Brooke Wilder Atelier (Gina Marie Roberts), Johnathan Kayne, VirSal, Pitaya (Nataliya Kerechanin), Halynka Shunevych, Ashley Plasse, Shernett Swaby, Salacious Fruit (Alex Foxsworth) and Ese Azenabor will each grace the runway with a four-legged companion.“Building on our inaugural event last year, we have seen the impact of our event on a number of charitable organizations - This is now the second time ever that fashion, animals and charity have been brought together in New York Fashion Week,” ELYSIAN Founder Karen Floyd said.DRC Ventures, a global catalyst for conservation efforts led by visionary founder Dr. Christina Rahm, is the event's partner sponsor. DRC Ventures is hosting Merci Dupre Clothiers couture line which is expected to become the ultimate in luxury, eco-fashion, and environmental protection.The charitable organizations which will be represented on the runway are grouped into five categories – Animals, Children, Environment, Service and Women:Animal Charities: Companion Animal Alliance, Animal Advocates of Barnwell County, Animal Ashram, Operation Kindness, NYC Second Chance Rescue, Spartanburg Humane, Rescue Dogs Rock.Children's Charities: Gabrielle's Angel Foundation, Center for Family Services Palm Beach County, Charleston Alternative to Detention, Original Six Foundation.Environmental Charities: Rahm Foundation.Service Charities: Marley's Mutts / Pawsitive Change Program, Guns Garin Memorial Foundation, Honoring America's Veterans, Red Cross, WLS Foundation.Women's Charities: New York Women's Foundation, Nebras Hayek Foundation, Silent Tears, Silverstein Dream Foundation."CatWalk FurBaby is fashion and charity reimagined, remixed and re-energized. The ELYSIAN team and SohoMuse have brought together designers from all over the country for one eclectic, high-energy show,” said Fern Mallis, the event's emcee and founder of New York Fashion Week.“No two outfits will look the same, and some of our designers are so dedicated to the cause that they are creating complementary outfits for the pets.”CatWalk FurBaby was conceived by Floyd as a way to bring together creative powerhouses, women change-makers, and animal welfare organizations in an effort to make the world better for our furry.“Our readers are lifelong learners, successful in their lives and careers, and possess an insatiable curiosity. They also think about legacy, and the growing power of women in the philanthropic space. ELYSIAN Impact is dedicated to improving the lives of women, children, animals and the environment, and we are thrilled to have DRC Ventures as CatWalk FurBaby's title sponsor, as their values are in line with our ethos,” Floyd said.DRC Ventures' mission is to create sustainable solutions that challenge the status quo creatively, scientifically, and artistically; to create products to support the health of individuals, animals, and the earth, with environmental attention also paid to land, air, and water conservation. It is spearheaded by Dr. Christina Rahm, a multi-talented doctor, psychologist, scientist, patent innovator, humanitarian, and author.The Event which is located at Sony Hall @ Paramount Hotel, 235 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036. Doors open at 10:00am and the show commences at 11:00 am.About ELYSIAN:ELYSIAN, a brand dedicated to“Women Inspiring Women,” is a growing print and digital ecosystem for women over 40. Philanthropy is a foundational concept of ELYSIAN, where we believe in the transformative power of“mission-aligned giving.” Our philanthropic arm, ELYSIAN Impact, embodies this vision by supporting charities across five key areas: women, children, service, pets, and the environment. Over the past nine years, ELYSIAN Impact has disbursed more than $16 million to organizations within these vectors, driven by our partners and Circle of Inspiring Women - a network of accomplished female thought leaders - both dedicated to making a meaningful impact.ABOUT DRC VENTURES:DRC Ventures, founded by visionary Dr. Christina Rahm, mission is to create sustainable solutions which challenge the status quo creatively, scientifically, and artistically; to create products to support the health of individuals, animals, and the earth, with environmental attention also paid to land, air, and water conservation, A global catalyst for conservation efforts, DRC Ventures also includes a luxury skincare line titled Ella Pure; a coffee brand called Rahm Roast, Merci Dupri Clothiers, and Rahm Pharma. For more information, visit .

