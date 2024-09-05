No Stopping Janhvi Kapoor! Shot 'Daavudi' JUST Three Days After Being Discharged From The Hospital

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Janhvi Kapoor shocked everyone with her glowing and breathtaking performance in the newly released song 'Daavudi' from the upcoming 'Devara'. The 27-year-old is starring alongside superstar Jr. NTR.

Janhvi displays her amazing dancing skills in this upbeat song, performing intricate choreography with a degree of dynamism and accuracy that is mesmerizing. She is unquestionably the performance's high point because of her energetic and technically flawless moves. The overall appeal of 'Daavudi' is enhanced by the rapport between her and Jr NTR, which makes it an essential see for fans of dance and music.

Janhvi's performance demonstrates her unwavering passion for her trade in addition to her remarkable beauty and faultless execution. Rumors suggest that Janhvi suffered from food poisoning a few months ago, but her swift return to work demonstrates her unwavering dedication to her craft. She returned to the set three days after leaving the hospital, tackling the demanding requirements of the "Daavudi" filming. Her perseverance and enthusiasm for her work are demonstrated by her outstanding accomplishments.



As per recent reports it was noted,“Janhvi Kapoor shot for the song 'Daavudi', just three days after being discharged from the hospital. Her energy & dedication shine throughout the song as fans and audiences pour in praises for her transformation into a mass heroine for her first ever big commercial pan India film!”





Janhvi Kapoor shows us that she is talented and full of energy in "Daavudi," captivating us with her ethereal charm. Her performance not only demonstrates her extraordinary dancing abilities but also solidifies her status as this year's rising star! Janhvi is redefining performance and beauty standards in the business as she keeps shining.