Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja Joins BJP, Wife Rivaba Shares Pictures

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja on Thursday, September 8, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His wife Rivaba, who is also a BJP MLA, shared the pictures of their BJP membership cards on her social account.

