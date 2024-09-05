Wizz Air Expands Network With Its First Long-Haul Route Connecting Abu Dhabi With Milan



OPERATING WIZZ AIR'S FIRST A321XLR TO ZAYED INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

REVOLUTIONISING INTERCONTINENTAL WITH UP TO 70% LOWER FARES

NEW ROUTE STARTS FROM JUNE, 2 2025, FROM AED429 OFFERING THE MOST SUSTAINABLE OPTION FOR FLYING

05 September 2024, Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air, the ultra-low-fare airline, is excited to announce the first route for its brand new Airbus A321XLR (Extra Long Range) aircraft, unlocking a new era of ultra-low-fare travel on long haul routes. This new aircraft, enables Wizz Air to offer unbeatable fares, extending its affordability to intercontinental travel while connecting more people, cultures, and economies. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair and Wizz Air's official app, both accessible in Arabic, from as low as AED429.

Starting June 2, 2025, Wizz Air will commence daily direct flights between Milan and Abu Dhabi, This route is the first of many offerings that will leverage the Airbus A321XLR's extended range and efficiency, revolutionising intercontinental travel and making it more accessible than ever before. With fares starting from only AED 429, Wizz Air continues to deliver on its promise of making air travel affordable for all.

“We're excited to build up on the momentum from launching our new routes from Abu Dhabi to Chisinau and Cluj and announce the first destination for the Airbus A321XLR, the most cost-efficient aircraft of its class. The enhanced range capability will connect Abu Dhabi to new and exciting destinations across our ever-expanding network. This announcement to operate the Airbus A321XLR to Zayed International Airport, reaffirms our commitment to connecting cultures and continents. We're delighted to unlock unbeatable fares for our customers on the newly announced route to Milan, while offering the most sustainable option for flying. We look forward to welcoming you on the A321 XLR for a well-deserved vacation soon.”- commented Tamara Vallois, Head of Commercial at Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

Nathalie Jongma, Vice President of Aviation Development at Abu Dhabi Airports said: 'We welcome Wizz Air's announcement and the expansion of its network to Zayed International Airport. The deployment of the Airbus A321XLR on this route is noteworthy, as it allows for longer direct flights on narrow-body aircraft and underscores our commitment to providing travellers with a diverse range of destinations and a seamless travel experience.”

Wizz Air is committed to developing the travel and tourism sector in the UAE Capital, the airline group has established Wizz Air Abu Dhabi as a joint venture with ADQ. Since launching in January 2021, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has grown exponentially to become the second-largest carrier in Abu Dhabi by seat capacity, expanding convenient and affordable travel for all. Between January & August 2024, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operated more than 11,000 flights and carried more than 1.7 million passengers from/to the UAE Capital. Currently flying to more than 30 destinations from Abu Dhabi, the national airline introduced a new segment of travel in line with the country's socio-economic vision, playing a key role in supporting innovation, resilience, and integration of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors to share the Emirate with the world and enrich lives.

