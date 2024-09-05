Designo Introduces New Features For Print Shop Owners On Bigcommerce Platform

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) DesignNBuy, a leading provider of web to print solutions, is excited to announce the launch of a significant update to its BigCommerce app. This update introduces a range of new features designed to simplify the custom print sales process for BigCommerce merchants, making it easier and more efficient than ever. DesignO BigCommerce Product Designer, BigCommerce Design Tool, BigCommerce Web2Print (designnbuy)



Key features in the updated app include:

Enhanced product customization: Customers can now create highly personalized products with greater ease. The update includes features like unlimited product variations, flexible product types (fixed size, multi-size, and custom size), and a wider range of product options.



Flexible pricing: Businesses can set pricing based on various factors, including quantity, options, and per square unit. This gives BigCommerce merchants greater control over their pricing structure and helps them optimize their profit margins.



Improved error checking: The app's preflight features have been enhanced to automatically detect and correct potential errors in print jobs, ensuring that orders are processed accurately and efficiently.



AI-powered design tools: DesignO's new AI-powered design tools empower customers to create stunning designs with minimal effort. Features like image generation, text suggestion, background removal, and color detection make it easier for customers to customize their products.



How does this benefit BigCommerce merchants?



Increased sales: By offering customers a more personalized and user-friendly experience, businesses can drive higher sales and improve customer satisfaction.



Improved efficiency: The update's automation features help streamline the order fulfillment process, reducing manual effort and increasing efficiency.



Enhanced customer experience: The new design tools and customization options allow customers to create unique products that meet their specific needs, leading to a more satisfying shopping experience.



"We are thrilled to introduce these new features to our BigCommerce customers," said Abhishek Agarwal, Co-founder and CMO at DesignNBuy. "Our goal is to empower BigCommerce Print merchants with the tools they need to create exceptional web to print experiences and drive sales."



About DesignO DesignO is a cloud-based web-to-print platform that empowers businesses to sell customized printed products online. With its intuitive interface and powerful features, DesignO helps businesses streamline their operations, expand their product offerings, and increase their revenue.



