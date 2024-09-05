'Preserving Vision': Pomellato Partners With Venetian Heritage To Preserve Treasures Of The Ca' D'oro Museum With An Exclusive Event

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) WHAT: Milanese jewelry house Pomellato hosted an exclusive event at The Galleria Giorgio Franchetti alla Ca' d'Oro Museum to celebrate its partnership with Venetian Heritage, the international foundation, chaired by Valentina Marini Clarelli Nasi, dedicated to safeguarding Venice's artistic legacy, to preserve treasures at the Ca' d'Oro Museum.

After participating in the renovation of the faade's lighting system last year, this year's focus is on creating five state-of-the-art display cases to house masterpieces by renowned Italian artists such as Gian Lorenzo Bernini, Stefano Maderno, and Camillo Rusconi. The partnership underscores Pomellato's commitment to sustaining Italian art and craftsmanship.

To honor the occasion, Pomellato unveiled The Bernini Loupe, a one-of-a-kind High Jewelry necklace. This masterpiece features a rose gold pendant with a slightly veiled rock crystal gem.

Its domed shape, cut to resemble a magnifying glass, mirrors the long-term preservationfunction of the special display cases crafted for this project. This design not only evokes the safekeeping of delicate treasures, but also celebrates the appreciation of beauty in all its intricate forms and details, inviting admirers to look closer and cherish the artistry within.

At the exclusive event held at the Ca' d'Oro, guests enjoyed a special performance by an Italian renowned soprano, Silvia Celadin.

WHO: Sabina Belli, Pomellato Group CEO, Vincenzo Castaldo, Pomellato Creative Director, Boris Barboni, Pomellato Group Chief Marketing and Product Officer, Valentina Marini Clarelli Nasi and Toto Bergamo Rossi, both President and Director of Venetian Heritage welcomed Diane von Frstenberg, Designer and International Ambassador Venetian Heritage, Italian actress, Pilar Fogliati, French actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Turkish actress Hande Erel, and many other friends of the brand.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 4th, 2024

WHERE: The Galleria Giorgio Franchetti alla Ca' d'Oro Museum – Venice