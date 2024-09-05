YANASISTERS Celebrates 16Th Milestone Retreat In North Georgia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The "Remembering Who I AM" retreat allowed attendees to reconnect, reflect, and heal, through meaningful connection, purposeful sessions, and wisdom sharing.

- Imani Monica McCulloughATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- YANASISTERS , an intergenerational wisdom circle of women designed to eradicate loneliness and isolation, gathered for a powerful and transformative retreat at Elohee Retreat Center in North Georgia. Marking its' 16th retreat, the group has grown to connect over 20,000 women across the United States.This year's retreat, themed“Remembering Who I AM,” was the group's first in-person gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic, making it particularly poignant. One of the retreat's defining aspects was its inclusive atmosphere, where traditional labels-such as age, profession, and income-held no significance, allowing women to connect and learn from each other authentically.A diverse group of women, aged 24 to 70+, attended the retreat to reflect on their past and move forward with renewed purpose. The agenda featured activities such as guided meditation, nature hikes, and breakout sessions, including“Re-Examining My Story” and“Re-Writing My Story.” Elohee Retreat Center, nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, offered a serene backdrop for this journey, with hiking trails, a 100-foot waterfall, and farm-to-table cuisine, creating a nurturing space for personal growth."The theme of 'Remembering Who I AM' felt especially meaningful in light of the challenges we've all faced over the past few years," said Imani Monica McCullough , founder of YANASISTERS.“COVID-19 has intensified feelings of isolation that many women sometimes feel, and this retreat was a chance for women to rediscover their true selves, remember their passions and purpose, and connect with each other."The weekend's agenda was shaped by a pre-retreat survey to address the specific needs of all attendees. Each participant also received a custom workbook - the“Remembering Who I AM” guided journal. It was designed not only for use during the retreat to complement the weekend's activities, but also as a tool for self-reflection afterward.The retreat featured several expert facilitators:.Dr. Karla Booker, MD led a session on grief recovery, as well as a session on women's health, focusing on aging, intimacy, and menopause..Dr. Gloria McDaniel, PhD facilitated I AM Enough, providing tips on self-love, self-worth, and positive self-image..Author Fatimha Banks led a session on self-care and setting boundaries..Shantell Cannon facilitated a discussion on love and relationships..McCullough, who recently battled follicular non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, led a session titled I AM Feeling Good sharing her journey and inspiring women to live healthier lives, not only focusing on diet and exercise, but just as importantly reminding attendees to identify and reduce emotional stressors that are often ignored.As the world continues to confront a public health crisis of loneliness and isolation, as highlighted by the U.S. Surgeon General in 2023, McCullough's mission to foster meaningful connections among women is more important than ever. YANASISTERS is planning future domestic and international retreats, as well as programs for corporations that prioritize employee well-being.The YANASISTERS community extends beyond annual retreats. The platform provides a year-round support system for women to enhance their connection with God, themselves, and each other. In addition to the retreats, YANASISTERS offers CONNECT (a free quarterly magazine), a private Facebook group, local meetups in top markets across the country, a quarterly book club, and more-creating an ongoing continuum of connection.About YANASISTERS: Founded in 2013 by Imani Monica McCullough, YANASISTERS is a community designed to support women through intergenerational wisdom, connection, and personal growth. YANA, which stands for you are not alone, provides a platform that includes annual retreats and other ongoing initiatives to foster community and deep connections. For more information visit, .About Imani Monica McCullough: Imani Monica McCullough is a dynamic Connection Coach, speaker, and author who inspires women around the world. After 25 years as a practicing attorney and serving as SVP at a leading healthcare technology company, Imani felt called to help women heal through the power of connection. Following the release of her self-help book You Are Not Alone, she founded YANASISTERS. Through this community, Imani empowers women to reconnect with themselves and others, fostering a sense of belonging and resilience. Imani is also a certified life coach, reiki master, meditation teacher, sound healer, and doula.

