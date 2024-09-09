Dmanc's Revolutionary New AI Copywriting Masterclass

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Globally recognized marketer and author Jonathan Gabay teaches the groundbreaking new course, AI in Copywriting Masterclass-2024 for the Direct Marketing Association of Northern California

The Direct Marketing Association of Northern California (PRNewsfoto/The Direct Marketing Association of Northern California)

MORGAN HILL, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Direct Marketing Association of Northern California (DMAnc) is leading the charge into the future of content creation with its AI in Copywriting Masterclass-2024. This cutting-edge course, crafted and delivered by globally recognized marketer and author Jonathan Gabay, offers an unparalleled opportunity to harness the power of AI in content strategies.

Closing the AI Skills Gap in Marketing

A significant skills gap has become evident as artificial intelligence reshapes the marketing industry. Research from McKinsey & Company highlights those businesses effectively utilizing AI in content creation experience productivity gains of up to 40% and cost reductions of 35%. In response, DMAnc has collaborated with Gabay to provide an in-depth, practical training program focused on prompt engineering-the cornerstone skill of the AI-driven era.

"We're thrilled to provide our members and the broader marketing community with access to such transformative expertise,"

said DMAnc's President Laurie Beasley.

Exclusive Learning, Immediate Results

This intensive, four-module series, starting September 23 delivers:

Targeted insights tailored for the U.S. market with strategies that have global applicability.Interactive exercises that enable participants to apply their learning immediately to real-world marketing challenges.Learn directly from Gabay's vast experience, integrating industry leadership and academic research.

Core modules include:



Leveraging AI with human creativity for content synergy

Mastering prompt engineering for high-converting copy

Optimizing video content to drive viral engagement and sales Solving content creation challenges using advanced AI tools

A Vision of the AI-Powered Future

"This is far more than just another course; it's a launchpad for your career,"

says Gabay. "Attendees leave with the skills to create content that not only resonates but drives significant business outcomes-achievements that were once unimaginable."

With AI poised to contribute an estimated $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030 (PwC), the "AI in Copywriting Masterclass - 2024" offers a critical opportunity for forward-thinking professionals in the U.S. and beyond.

About Jonathan Gabay

Jonathan Gabay is a renowned marketer, journalist, and lecturer. As the author of "Practical Digital Marketing" and "AI Psychology," Gabay has been instrumental in shaping the marketing strategies of leading global organizations, making him a pioneer in AI-driven content creation.

Globally recognized marketer and author Jonathan Gabay teaches the groundbreaking new course, AI in Copywriting Masterclass-2024

for the Direct Marketing Association of Northern California

About DMAnc

The Direct Marketing Association of Northern California is a leading professional body advancing data-driven, tech-enabled marketing practices. Through education, networking, and advocacy, DMAnc empowers marketers to lead with innovation and excellence in an ever-evolving field.

Limited spaces are available.

For registration and more information, visit here or contact the DMAnc .

SOURCE The Direct Marketing Association of Northern California