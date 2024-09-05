Starlink to adhere to Brazilian Supreme Court order to block access to X

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, SpaceX's satellite internet service, Starlink, announced that it will adhere to a Brazilian Supreme Court order to block access to the social media platform X. This decision follows a court ruling demanding compliance due to X's failure to meet legal obligations and pay imposed fines. Starlink, under the leadership of Elon Musk, confirmed its commitment to the order despite the ongoing legal dispute over its assets in Brazil, stating, "Regardless of the illegal treatment of Starlink in freezing our assets, we are complying with the order to block access to X in Brazil."



The company further expressed its intention to pursue all available legal options to challenge what it views as a violation of the Brazilian constitution by Justice Alexandre de Moraes' recent order. The Supreme Court's decision came after X, which is owned by Musk, repeatedly ignored court mandates and regulatory requirements in Brazil. The court's action was partly prompted by allegations that X has facilitated harmful and racist speech and has been involved in undermining democratic processes in the country.



The legal turmoil began on August 28, when Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Musk, demanding that he appoint a legal representative in Brazil. Failure to comply would result in the suspension of X's operations within the country. The court's decision to ban X underscores ongoing tensions between Brazilian authorities and the platform over issues of regulatory compliance and content management.



The Supreme Court's ruling reflects broader concerns about the role of social media platforms in influencing public discourse and their responsibility to adhere to national laws. The Brazilian government's action against X highlights the increasing scrutiny that social media companies face regarding their operations and the management of content on their platforms.

