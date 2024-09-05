Organic Line By Mayte Ossorio Domecq Wins Silver In A' Jewelry Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Organic Line

Mayte Ossorio Domecq's Innovative Jewelry Design, Organic Line, Receives Prestigious Silver A' Design Award Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The esteemed A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of jewelry design, has announced Organic Line by Mayte Ossorio Domecq as a Silver Winner in the Jewelry Design category. This highly prestigious recognition celebrates Organic Line as an outstanding example of innovative and visually captivating jewelry design that pushes the boundaries of the industry.Organic Line's recognition with the A' Jewelry Design Award is significant not only for Mayte Ossorio Domecq but also for the broader jewelry industry and its customers. This innovative design aligns with current trends in sustainable and ethical sourcing, showcasing the potential for creating stunning pieces that prioritize environmental responsibility. By receiving this award, Organic Line demonstrates the practical benefits of combining cutting-edge design with a commitment to sustainability, setting a new standard for the industry.What sets Organic Line apart is its unique approach to transforming flat geometric shapes into volumetric, three-dimensional forms through strategic cuts and minimal joint points. The collection features a signature cleft design, both horizontal and vertical, which contributes to a sense of rhythm and organicity. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted from double-glued cowhide leather, with metal cuff links and stainless steel wire loops allowing for easy fastening and unfastening. The result is a collection that is not only visually striking but also functional and comfortable to wear.The Silver A' Design Award for Organic Line serves as a powerful motivator for Mayte Ossorio Domecq and her team to continue pushing the boundaries of jewelry design. This recognition validates the brand's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and craftsmanship excellence, and inspires future projects that will further contribute to the advancement of the industry. As Organic Line gains global exposure through this prestigious award, it has the potential to influence wider trends and set new standards for what is possible in jewelry design.Organic Line was designed by Mayte Ossorio Domecq, who is deeply passionate about creating objects with meaning and history. As a designer, she believes in the power of beauty, functionality, and sustainability, advocating for the revaluation of raw materials and the generation of local employment through craft traditions.Interested parties may learn more about Organic Line and Mayte Ossorio Domecq's award-winning design at:About Mayte Ossorio DomecqMayte Ossorio Domecq is an Argentinian designer with a profound love for objects and their stories. She believes in the power of design as a tool for education and awareness, advocating for sustainability through the revaluation of raw materials and the preservation of craft traditions. Ossorio Domecq is committed to building networks that foster innovative design while generating local employment opportunities in her region.About Maison DomecqMaison Domecq - Mayte Domecq is a contemporary sustainable leather jewelry brand that champions the rescue of crafts, the reuse of raw materials, respect for people, and care for the environment. Through its innovative designs and commitment to ethical practices, Maison Domecq seeks to redefine the standards of luxury in the jewelry industry.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically remarkable creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a mark of exceptional achievement and a testament to the designer's skill, creativity, and dedication to their craft.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands across all industries to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. By providing a platform to showcase these pioneering designs and honor the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

