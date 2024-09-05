EXCLUSIVE! Shocking Photos Reveal Renukaswamy Begging For Mercy Before Brutal Attack By Darshan And Gang

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a major development in the Renukaswamy murder case, two exclusive photos have emerged, revealing the unimaginable cruelty of Darshan and his gang. These newly surfaced images, obtained by Asianet Suvarna news, show the horrifying moments of brutality inside a shed at Pattanagere. The photos capture Renukaswamy's final moments as he pleaded for his life, exposing the heartlessness of the attackers.

Until now, only the gruesome stories surrounding the murder had been discussed. However, these images provide visual proof of the Dashan and the gang's ruthless actions. In total, five photos were included in the chargesheet, two of which have been obtained by Asianet Suvarna news. The pictures paint a grim picture of how a helpless Renukaswamy, weakened and begging for mercy, was subjected to unrelenting violence by Darshan's group.

Photos uncover new evidence

The first of these disturbing photos, taken around 3 pm on the day of the incident, shows Renukaswamy lying on the floor of the Pattanagere shed. It is understood that the gang had already carried out an attack earlier in the day before Darshan arrived. The photo, snapped by an employee of the shed, was later sent to Vinay's mobile phone, which was retrieved during the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) investigation. The employee who took the photo has now become a key witness in the case.

Crucially, the lorry visible in the background, identified by its registration number KA 51 AF 0454, has also become a significant piece of evidence in this brutal murder. The photo shows Renukaswamy still alive, moments before the final act of violence that would end his life.

Final blow

The second photo, taken around 5 pm, reveals the aftermath of a second round of attacks after Darshan entered the scene. By this time, Renukaswamy had already endured extreme violence, but the gang showed no signs of stopping. Even as he cried out and begged for his life, Darshan's gang mercilessly assaulted him once again in the shed. The inhumane nature of the attack is evident from the brutal treatment captured in the photos, which were retrieved from Vinay's mobile phone.