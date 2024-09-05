Netflix Or Prime Video? Know Where Vijay's 'GOAT' Will Stream

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' will be available on Netflix following its theatrical run on September 05. The is estimated to make Rs 100 crore on its first day.

Experts predict that Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' could earn close to Rs 100 crore on its opening day.



The film will be available on Netflix for the audience to watch from the comfort of their homes. The OTT release date has yet to be announced.

'Greatest of All Time' has already started creating records in its advance booking for the opening day.

The film's producer, Archana Kalpathi, opened up about working with director Venkat Prabhu and actor Thalapathy Vijay. Additionally, she also promised surprises in the film.

"My only request to the audience is for them to come with an open mind. We have tried a lot of new things. Try not to read all the spoilers."

I think the film will have repeat viewers since it's multilayered. However, seeing it without the script would enhance the experience."

The makers will release the Hindi version of the film as 'Thalapathy Vijay is The GOAT'. This is Vijay's first film after he announced his decision to enter politics.

It also marks Vijay's second-last film before he permanently quits acting to focus on his political career.

'GOAT' also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, and Yugendran.