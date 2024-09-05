Teacher's Day 2024: 7 note-worthy teacher's in movies

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Teachers have always played pivotal roles in shaping lives. In cinema, teachers are often portrayed as catalysts for change, inspiring students to rise above challenges. From guiding lost souls to empowering the next generation, here are seven notable depictions of teachers in films that left a lasting impact

As the headmaster of Hogwarts, Professor Dumbledore, played by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon, is a guiding force

Miss Honey, played by Embeth Davidtz, is a nurturing and kind teacher who believes in Matilda's abilities. Her gentle guidance helps Matilda recognize her own potential

Julia Roberts as Katherine Watson challenges societal expectations in this 1950s drama. Teaching at a conservative women's college, she encourages her students to think critically

Mr. Miyagi, portrayed by Pat Morita, is a wise and patient mentor. Beyond teaching karate, he instills life lessons about discipline, perseverance, and respect

Jack Black's Dewey Finn is an unorthodox, energetic teacher who uses music to engage his students. Despite his non-traditional methods, he helps his class discover their talents

Erin Gruwell, played by Hilary Swank, transforms the lives of troubled students through education and understanding

Robin Williams as John Keating remains an iconic figure. His "carpe diem" philosophy encouraged students to think freely, breaking away from conformity