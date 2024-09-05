US Dollar Falls Against Most Major Currencies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The US dollar fell against most major currencies in Wednesday's trading.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major currencies, fell 0.3% to 101.4.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar fell 0.9% to 144.22 yen as global markets traded in a broadly risk-averse manner.

The dollar reached a level about one percent higher than its low in late August at 100.51.

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1077, recovering from marginal declines earlier in the session.

The Canadian dollar also rose 0.2% against its US counterpart, after the Bank of Canada cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.255.

The British pound rose 0.35 to $1.316, after falling to a low of $1.31010 overnight.