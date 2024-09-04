United Republic Records Expands With Exciting New Talent And Releases

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

United Republic Records signs Casey Muessigmann and releases new material from Hockett, Kimberly Meyer, and Generations.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Casey Muessigmann Joins United Republic RecordsUnited Republic Records is making waves in the with its latest signing of Casey Muessigmann, a former member of Team Blake on“The Voice” Season 3. Known for his dynamic presence and powerful vocals, Muessigmann has released several independent recordings and toured extensively throughout the Midwest. This spring, Muessigmann began working on new material that diverges into a bold new sound, reminiscent of artists like HARDY, Jelly Roll, Austin Snell, and Brantley Gilbert. Produced by Them Fly Bros, United Republic has signed Mussigman and is currently releasing his latest single, "Cheers (In The Morning) ." The label has plans to drop several more singles from Muessigmann over the next year, showcasing his unique style and growing fanbase.Generations Release New Single "Take The Money "Generations, featuring Bradley Scott of the renowned rock band Emarosa, has just dropped their latest single, "Take The Money," accompanied by a lyric video available on all streaming platforms. This marks the first new release since their 2023 hit "Heat." Based out of Kentucky, Generations collaborates during intervals between Bradley Scott's commitments with Emarosa. The band is poised to develop and release more material in the coming months.Hockett Set to Release Title Single from EP "Red Flags "After making waves with a scorching cover of Wynonna Judd's "No One Else on Earth" earlier this year-a collaboration with label mate Kimberly Meyer-Hockett is set to release the title single off the EP "Red Flags." The song continues Hockett's fusion of country and rock influences, delving into the dark allure of toxic relationships.United Republic faced initial criticism and marketing challenges due to the original album artwork, which featured a blindfolded woman smoking a cigarette. While concerns centered on the depiction of smoking, the artwork has since been changed. The label expects the new single to build upon Hockett's growing fanbase following the success of the powerful 2023 single "Dotted Line."Kimberly Meyer to Release New Single "Call Me Crazy" This FallMore exciting music from Kimberly Meyer is on the horizon, with her new single "Call Me Crazy" set for release this fall. The track is a blistering funk-country jam that showcases Meyer's female influences from country and rock, layered over a swinging country/R&B vibe reminiscent of Aerosmith or Steven Tyler's country records.Meyer, who balances her career as a music educator and serving as the commander of the Army National Guard Band, has strong ties to "flyover country." She is set to be honored with an induction into the Nebraska Country Music Hall of Fame this year.United Republic Records Expands and Welcomes New LeadershipUnited Republic Records continues its efforts to sign new artists and is actively scouting for what it believes will be the next revolution in modern music. As part of AMC Label Group, the label, along with its parent company, is undergoing leadership changes with the addition of Aaron Plaat, who is slated to become the new CEO of AMC Label Group and its sub-label brands and partnerships.For more information on United Republic Records and their artists, visit []( ).

Rob Freeman

US NEWS REPORT

