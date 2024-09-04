Corruption And Fat Cats Drive Africa’S Youth To Flee

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The voices of over 5,600 African youth resonating from 16 diverse nations converge on a singular issue: corruption.



With 60% contemplating departure from their homelands, these young individuals are not merely disheartened bystanders but active participants seeking fundamental change.



This sentiment emerges from the latest African Youth Survey conducted by the Ichikowitz Family Foundation. It highlights a pivotal moment for a generation ready to redefine leadership.



Amidst recovery from the global upheaval of COVID-19, this demographic voices a profound dissatisfaction with the trajectory of their governments.



The survey delineates a clear pivot in concerns: while job creation has historically dominated their worries, corruption has now taken the forefront, signaling a shift in priorities.







This frustration isn't uniform across the continent. In Cameroon, a staggering 88% identify corruption as their chief concern, contrasting sharply with Rwanda, where only 22% echo this sentiment.



Despite these disparities, a strong average of 65-70% across the surveyed nations identifies corruption as a significant barrier to development.



This consensus on corruption drives newfound political activism illustrated vividly in South Africa's recent elections.



Here, voters strategically penalized the ruling ANC for its inadequacies in combating corruption, a pattern that may predict future electoral behaviors across Africa.

Global Ambitions and Geopolitical Dynamics

Many youths look beyond their borders, viewing relocation as a potential path to personal and professional growth. North America and Western Europe are the most coveted destinations.



Yet, their allegiance to their roots remains strong-they view these moves not as abandonment but as a strategy to eventually contribute back to their homelands from a global stage.



The geopolitical context is equally compelling. Africa stands as a strategic battleground among global powers like China, the US, and European nations, all seeking economic leverage.



China, with its significant investments in infrastructure, currently leads this race. This poses a challenge to Western entities, which have been less visible in their engagements.



This scenario underscores a crucial narrative: the next decade could see African youth not just as a major consumer force but as pivotal players in global economics.



The choices they make and the leaders they support will significantly influence the socio-economic landscape of the continent.



In essence, the story of African youth is one of resilience and empowerment. Facing significant challenges, they are not waiting for change-they are instigating it.



Their journey reflects a broader narrative of a continent at a crossroads, with its youngest citizens poised to steer its course.

