Kuwait's 12Th Relief Plane Arrives In Sudan Carrying 36 Tons Of Aid

KHARTOUM, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- The 12th relief plane of the Kuwaiti Air Bridge arrived at Sudanese (Port Sudan) Airport on Wednesday, carrying 36 tons of relief aid, along with two ambulances to support those affected and displaced.

The Ambassador of Kuwait to Sudan, Dr. Fahad Al-Dhafiri told KUNA that the plane was dispatched with support from the Kuwaiti Zakat House within the framework of the "Fazaat Al-Sudan" campaign, launched by the Kuwaiti Relief Society in partnership with eight charitable societies with the aim of alleviating the suffering of the displaced in Sudan.

He explained that the air bridge comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and an embodiment of the solidarity of the Kuwaiti people with the brothers in Sudan.

Al-Dhafiri conveyed Sudan's thanks through the Sovereignty Council, the local authorities in the Red Sea State, and the beneficiaries, praising the role of the Sudanese side in coordinating needs.

This air bridge is the second operated by the State of Kuwait since the outbreak of war in Sudan in April 2023, as the first bridge included 16 aircraft and two ships. (pickup previous)

