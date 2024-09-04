Rajasthan News: 33 % Quota For Women In Police Force Approved By Cabinet

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Rajasthan on September 4 approved 33 per cent reservation to women in the force and five per cent additional allowance to pensioners.

The meeting of state cabinet, chaired by Chief Bhajanlal Sharma, also approved a proposal to allot land for a 3,150 MW solar power project.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said an amendment to the Rajasthan Police Subordinate Services Rules, 1989, was approved in the cabinet meeting, paving the way for the one-third quota for wome in police.

“The Rajasthan Police Subordinate Service Rules, 1989, have been amended for this purpose,” he said.

A notification will be issued soon by the Personnel department in this regard, he added. Bairwa said the cabinet has also taken measures in connection with beneficiaries of pensions for retiring state government employees.

If there is no other eligible member, then the names of specially-abled (vishesh yogya) children, dependent parents, and specially-abled siblings can now be permanently added to the Pension Payment Order, he said.

For this, approval has been given to amend Rules 67 and 87 of the Rajasthan Civil Services Pension Rule , 1996 under the pension rules of the central government, he said.

He also said that consequent to the CM's announcement of giving a 5 per cent additional allowance to pensioners of 70 to 75 years of age during a discussion on the Rajasthan Appropriation and Finance Bill in the Assembly, approval was given to replace Rule 54B of Rajasthan Civil Services Pension Rules, 1996.

Among other states, Union governmentapproved 33 percent reservation for women in direct recruitment in non-gazetted posts from constable to sub-inspector in Delhi in March 2015.