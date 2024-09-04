King Expresses Condolences To Saudi Monarch Over Passing Of Princess Latifa Bint Abdulaziz

Amman, Sept. 4 (Petra)-- King Abdullah II has sent a cable to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing condolences over the passing of Princess Latifa bint Abdulaziz Al Saud.

