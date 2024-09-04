Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates For September 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Regulated Services has announced default natural rates for September 2024. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

. For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the September regulated rate is decreasing from the August rate of $0.936 per GJ to $0.848 per GJ.

. This rate reflects a market price for September supplies of approximately $0.762 per GJ, as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.087 per GJ for August and prior months.

. The typical residential gas bill for September, based on an average 5 GJ of consumption, would be approximately $99 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

. For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the September regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the August rate of $0.936 per GJ to $0.848 per GJ.

. This rate reflects a market price for September supplies of approximately $0.762 per GJ, as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.087 per GJ for August and prior months.

. The typical residential gas bill for September, based on an average 5 GJ of consumption, would be approximately $81 in the South.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a co mplete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website a t: w ww.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .

