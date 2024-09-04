Norway PM Praises Good Exchange Of Views With Amir On Urgent Need For Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Oslo: Prime of the Kingdom of Norway HE Jonas Gahr Store appreciated the good exchange of views with the Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani regarding the urgent need for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

HE the Prime Minister of Norway posted on his X account Wednesday saying, "Honoured to host HH the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Appreciate good exchange on the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza, the fragile situation in the Middle East, and Afghanistan and Ukraine. Qatar is a valued partner on peace and reconciliation."