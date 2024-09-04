Norway PM Praises Good Exchange Of Views With Amir On Urgent Need For Gaza Ceasefire
Oslo: Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway HE Jonas Gahr Store appreciated the good exchange of views with the Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani regarding the urgent need for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
HE the Prime Minister of Norway posted on his X account Wednesday saying, "Honoured to host HH the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.
Appreciate good exchange on the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza, the fragile situation in the Middle East, and Afghanistan and Ukraine. Qatar is a valued partner on peace and reconciliation."
