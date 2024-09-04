Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers Demonstrates Continued Excellence With Multiple Super Lawyers Recognitions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers is proud to announce that Super Lawyers have recognized several of its attorneys for their outstanding professional achievement and peer recognition.

This consistent recognition across multiple years and states underscores the firm's commitment to excellence in personal injury and accident law.

Long-Standing Excellence

●Russell Nicolet, founder and president, has been selected to the Wisconsin Super Lawyers list from 2022 to present. Before this, he was recognized as a Rising Star from 2013 to 2021, showcasing a decade of continued excellence and growth in his legal career.

●Adam Nicolet, managing partner, was named a Wisconsin Rising Star from 2019 to 2023, demonstrating his emerging leadership and skill in the legal field. This year, he earned full Wisconsin Super Lawyers recognition.

Rising Stars Across Multiple States

The firm's commitment to nurturing exceptional talent shows in the recognition of several attorneys as Rising Stars:

●Drew Epperly, Partner, has been named a Rising Star in both Minnesota and Great Plains Super Lawyers lists from 2023 to present.

●Benjamin Nicolet, Of Counsel Attorney, has been recognized as a Wisconsin Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2020 to present.

●Ryan Muir, Personal Injury Attorney, has been selected as a Wisconsin Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2022 to present.

●Nicholas Angel, Personal Injury Attorney, has been named a Minnesota Super Lawyers Rising Star.

●Arianna Meehleib, Personal Injury Attorney, has been recognized as a Minnesota Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2023 to present.

●Lindsay Lien, Injury and Food Safety Attorney, has been consistently selected as a Minnesota Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2019 to present.

About Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area.

The Rising Stars list recognizes no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in each state. To qualify for inclusion in Rising Stars, a candidate must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less.

About Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers

Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers has established itself as a leader in personal injury and accident law throughout the Midwest.

The firm's consistent recognition by Super Lawyers reflects its dedication to providing exceptional legal representation and achieving outstanding results for its clients.

For more information about Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers and their services, please visit NicoletLaw .

Cassandra Laabs

Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers

+1 715-377-2141

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.