Get Ready For Back-To-School With CSA Balloons' Custom Event Packages

CSA Balloons, a notable North-American custom printer, is offering services on custom balloons for the back to school season.

- Csaba Laviolette, President and CEO of CSA BalloonsMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CSA Balloons offers convenient corporate custom balloon package deals , including air inflation kits and helium inflation kits with optional Hi-Float . These packages are an efficient solution, combining custom-printed balloons with essential supplies to meet diverse event needs.Air inflation kits are available in multiple sizes, each including a station electric inflator and balloon sticks, with balloons printed in one ink color. Customers can choose between 1-sided or 2-sided imprint options.Helium inflation kits provide flexibility with options to include Hi-Float for extended float time. Each kit includes printed balloons, valves, and ribbons, ensuring a professional and polished presentation.These packages are designed to simplify the ordering process, offering a cost-effective and comprehensive solution for your corporate balloon needs.Balloon decoration for eventsBusinesses can leave a lasting impression at corporate events, school celebrations, trade shows, and product launches by using custom printed balloons.With CSA Balloons, planning an event is easy, thanks to their channel of Certified Balloon Artists throughout the US and Canada. Companies can personalize 100% biodegradable latex balloons with their logo and official branding, then have them delivered and set up by experts. Graphic designing services are also available to CSA Balloons' clients.Event planning is made easy with CSA Balloons thanks to CSA Balloons' services. CSA Balloons designs, prints custom balloons, plans the logistics of an event's decor, and sets it all up the day of the planned event.Back to school events and organizations can benefit from fun decorations such as balloon arches, balloon bouquets, and so much more that children and adults will enjoy and appreciate as being coherent with the season.Fully customizable productsCSA Balloons offers 12, 16, 17 and 36-inch latex balloons, with either one-sided or two-sided imprints. This is always helpful and back to school launches, to attract more clients, especially to a booth, stand or storefront.CSA Balloons also prints 18-inch foil balloons in 3 formats: 18-inch round foil, 18” heart foil and 18-inch star foil. These balloons have the possibilities of color match, ink change, as well as a multicolor imprint.CSA Balloons offers 24 hour as well as 12 hour same-day service to its clients. Perfect for companies on a tight schedule, and in need of quality products quickly.Balloons are fun, exciting and new; just like back to school! Custom logo balloons are the ideal promotional tool for the back to school season. Attract customers, and portray an interesting and positive view during your next event, with CSA Balloons.

