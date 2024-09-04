Maatsen Must Bide His Time For First Netherlands Cap

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 6:51 PM

Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 6:52 PM

Ian Maatsen might have played in a final, received a late call-up to the Euros and moved to Aston Villa in the in a tumultuous last three months, but is having to bide his time about making the Netherlands team.

The 22-year-old left wing back missed out on selection with the senior squad for this week's Nations League matches and is instead with the Dutch Under-21 team who play European Championship qualifiers at home against North Macedonia and Georgia on Thursday and Monday, respectively

"Of course this is a disappointment. I expected to have to report to the other side," he said of the senior squad training nearby for their Nations League clashes against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Saturday and Germany next Tuesday.

"I could have withdrawn (from the under-21s), but that's not who I am. Sometimes you have to accept things and not worry too much. I have to show here that I am the best and can play for the Dutch national team," he told reporters.

In June, Maatsen had given up his holiday on a boat in Greece when he received a late call-up for Euro 2024, replacing the injured Frenkie de Jong. But he did not play in any of the games at the tournament in Germany and is still to win a senior cap.

"I tried to enjoy myself to the fullest. I was always raring to go. Even if it was just for a minute. I wanted a cap but it hasn't come yet," he said.

It was during the Euros that his move from Chelsea to Aston Villa was finalised in a deal British media reported to be worth up to 40 million pounds ($52.46 million).

He had been on loan at Borussia Dortmund, and after playing in the Champions League final against Real Madrid at Wembley, had planned to go back to the Bundesliga club.

"They just didn't have the budget of Aston Villa. And it was also a dream of mine to play in the Premier League. This was a great opportunity. I was also convinced in my conversations with coach Unai Emery. I already feel completely at home in Birmingham," he added.

