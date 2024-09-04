New Outsourced Data Science Firm Launches

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A group of experienced services executives have launched Redefining Business Intelligence (RBI), a new data science company that uses AI and experienced business analysts to pull actionable insights from very large data sets. The company will initially work with business coaches and consultants who need additional data, and the computing power to keep from drowning in it.

“Business intelligence software has not fulfilled the promise it made to chief executives,” said Scott Schang, a Co-Founder of RBI.“Instead, it flooded the C-suite with information and made it more difficult to fish actionable insight out of the resulting data lakes. For a hot minute, many thought AI would solve this problem, but they soon realized that you need experienced data scientists, empowered by these tools, to make sense of the data.”

RBI business analysts leverage sophisticated AI-powered research techniques to generate detailed reports and action plans called Playbooks that its clients use to win more business, be more effective in their work, and demonstrate their ROI.

Coaches and consultants who work with RBI go into sales presentations with more data and better plans, setting them apart from their competition. Once they secure new clients, they can purchase additional Playbooks that provide additional data and insights. Finally, they can use RBI reports to demonstrate client improvement and goal achievement.

“We set out to redefine business intelligence, a management tool that many companies have invested in over the past decade only to be disappointed,” said Laura Lasher, a Co-Founder of RBI and Managing Director of Worthy Performance Group, a firm she started with her daughter, Jamie Lasher.“As a coach myself, the ability to go into a meeting knowing what the market thinks of my prospect and their competitors builds trust and credibility instantly. When I can quickly generate action plans that move clients toward their goals, I become a very powerful partner who can demonstrate the results I deliver.”

The new company is finalizing the work on its first partnership now. Worthy Performance Group, a firm the Lashers launched when Laura retired as President of Mortgage for Arbor Bank, will use RBI Playbooks to empower its network of coaches and mentors. Two additional coaching networks are in talks with the new firm.

“Coaches, and increasingly consultants, are operators and implementors,” said Pamela Finn, a 6X Founder, Venture Capitalist, and Co-Founder of RBI.“They don't want to spend hours or days gathering information that our technology can compile in a fraction of the time. By collaborating with our analysts to create actionable plans, they can make a tangible impact for their clients. With access to an outsourced data science company, these professionals can focus on what they do best-helping their clients reach new heights.”

Redefining Business Intelligence (RBI) was founded in 2023 to help marketing teams, coaches, and consultants use AI tools to quickly gather and analyze very large data sets so they can win more business, be more effective in their work, and demonstrate their ROI. RBI business analysts accomplish this with sophisticated AI-powered research techniques resulting in detailed reports and action plans, acting as the client's data science department. The company is currently working to support three national coaching networks. To find out more, visit the company at .

